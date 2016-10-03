menu
National 3.10.2016 11:36 am

Pink trees for a cause in Amanzimtoti

Earl Baillache
Owner of Moden Wave in Athlone Park, Renata Reimerge-Visser, Khanya Hospice CEO, Neil McDonald and Amanzimtoti Rotary Club president, Aneska De Pont encourage the Toti public to buy material and support the pink tree initiative. Picture: South Coast Sun.

Owner of Moden Wave in Athlone Park, Renata Reimerge-Visser, Khanya Hospice CEO, Neil McDonald and Amanzimtoti Rotary Club president, Aneska De Pont encourage the Toti public to buy material and support the pink tree initiative. Picture: South Coast Sun.

The driving force behind the pink tree initiative is helping those who need it the most.

Amanzimtoti Rotary Club members will once again wrap trees in pink this year in an initiative to raise much-needed funds for Khanya Hospice, which offers free daily palliative nursing care to patients diagnosed with cancer, reports the South Coast Sun.

Khanya Hospice actively works in Amanzimtoti, in KwaZulu-Natal, and surrounds, although the head office is based in Umkomaas, the halfway point in the area they work from the old Durban airport to Hibberdene.

“Last year many towns, shops and malls were ’50 shades of pink’,” said Khanya Hospice CEO, Neil McDonald.

“People are invited to buy the material from Rotary, which will make a donation to Hospice at the end of the year.”

People are urged to wrap trees in pink in front of their houses or offices. “Can you imagine the street covered in pink in support of the invaluable work that Hospice does?”

Shop owners can drape their windows or a section in their shops with pink material, while shopping centres can drape the pillars in their malls.

“Cancer is a serious matter – full stop. To be a cancer survivor is a luxury a lot of people do not have,” said McDonald.

“It does help to be a member of a medical aid and to be supported by your loved ones while you concentrate on getting better. However, there are many patients who do not have a medical aid and little, if any, financial support,” said McDonald.

“Helping those who need it most is the driving force behind the pink tree initiative. Hospice care is offered for free to the patient but it is not free for us to provide.”

Details: Amanzimtoti Rotary Club president, Aneska De Pont 083-255-2588 or contact Hospice, 083-597-8985 or hospice@scottnet.co.za

Caxton News Service

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Kelly Khumalo ‘forgets’ to wear pants
Celebrities

Kelly Khumalo ‘forgets’ to wear pants

The cliché of the white monopoly capital bogeyman
Columns

The cliché of the white monopoly capital bogeyman

Former Pirates manager dies
Phakaaathi

Former Pirates manager dies

VIDEO: De Kock six smacks fan in face
Cricket

VIDEO: De Kock six smacks fan in face

What are you bad at in bed?
Columns

What are you bad at in bed?

readers' choice

Mountain biker catches robbery on GoPro
National

Mountain biker catches robbery on GoPro

Tsunami about to hit Jacob Zuma
Columns

Tsunami about to hit Jacob Zuma

Five shocking financial facts the SABC don’t want you to know
National

Five shocking financial facts the SABC don’t want you to know

Zuma is a genius – Mpofu
National

Zuma is a genius – Mpofu

AKA says ‘sh*t happens’, calls Black Coffee a legend
Celebrities

AKA says ‘sh*t happens’, calls Black Coffee a legend

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.