Pink trees for a cause in Amanzimtoti

Amanzimtoti Rotary Club members will once again wrap trees in pink this year in an initiative to raise much-needed funds for Khanya Hospice, which offers free daily palliative nursing care to patients diagnosed with cancer, reports the South Coast Sun.

Khanya Hospice actively works in Amanzimtoti, in KwaZulu-Natal, and surrounds, although the head office is based in Umkomaas, the halfway point in the area they work from the old Durban airport to Hibberdene.

“Last year many towns, shops and malls were ’50 shades of pink’,” said Khanya Hospice CEO, Neil McDonald.

“People are invited to buy the material from Rotary, which will make a donation to Hospice at the end of the year.”

People are urged to wrap trees in pink in front of their houses or offices. “Can you imagine the street covered in pink in support of the invaluable work that Hospice does?”

Shop owners can drape their windows or a section in their shops with pink material, while shopping centres can drape the pillars in their malls.

“Cancer is a serious matter – full stop. To be a cancer survivor is a luxury a lot of people do not have,” said McDonald.

“It does help to be a member of a medical aid and to be supported by your loved ones while you concentrate on getting better. However, there are many patients who do not have a medical aid and little, if any, financial support,” said McDonald.

“Helping those who need it most is the driving force behind the pink tree initiative. Hospice care is offered for free to the patient but it is not free for us to provide.”

Details: Amanzimtoti Rotary Club president, Aneska De Pont 083-255-2588 or contact Hospice, 083-597-8985 or hospice@scottnet.co.za

– Caxton News Service