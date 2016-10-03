Policeman guards patient ‘while drunk’

It is alleged that on Sunday a police officer from Ezakheni station guarded a prisoner while he was drunk on duty at Ladysmith hospital,the Ladysmith Gazette reports.

According to a source, the officer was so drunk he could barely walk. The source also claimed that the officer was rather noisy during the night.

The policeman allegedly left his firearm in his bag, not far from the prisoner. A bottle of alcohol was also in the bag.

The Citizen spoke to Colonel Thembeka Mbhele who confirmed the case and said: “We have received allegations of a police officer from Ezakheni police who was said to have been drunk on duty at a Ladysmith hospital while he was supposed to be guarding a prisoner. Ladysmith commanders did follow up on the matter as soon as it came to their attention, but on arrival at the hospital they found that the policeman had already gone off duty.”

Furthermore, Colonel Mbhele stated that an appeal was being made to witnesses of the incident to come forward and give us a statement, which would form part of our internal investigation into the misconduct.

– Caxton News Service