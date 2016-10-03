menu
3.10.2016

Gyimah in Ghana squad for Bafana clash

Phakaaathi Reporter
Edwin Gyimah of Orlando Pirates (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix)

Orlando Pirates defender Edwin Gyimah has been included in the 23-man Ghana squad for the next week’s friendly against SA.

Gyimah, who returned to the Pirates side last Tuesday after an alleged spat with the coach that led to him being dropped from the team, is the only South African-based player in the strong Black Stars side that was named by head coach Avram Grant.

The game is set to take place at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Tuesday, October 11.

The Ghana squad:

Goalkeepers: Razak Braimah (Cordoba, Spain), Adam Kwarasey (Rosenborg, Norway) Richard Ofori (Wa All Stars)

Defenders: Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew, USA), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City, England), Jeffery Schlupp (Leicester City, England), Baba Rahman (Schalke, Germany), John Boye (Sivasspor, Turkey), Jonathan Mensah (Anzhi, Russia), Edwin Gyimah (Orlando Pirates, South Africa)

Midfielders: Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu (Udinese, Italy), Afriyie Acquah (Torino, Italy), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain) Enock Adu Kofi (Malmo, Sweden) Samuel Tetteh (Leifering, Austria), Mubarak Wakaso (Panathinaikos, Greece), Frank Acheampong (Anderlecht, Belgium), Christian Atsu (Chelsea, England), Gilbert Koomson (Songdal, Norway)

Strikers: Asamoah Gyan (Al Ahli, UAE), Jordan Ayew (Aston Villa, England), Abdul Majeed Waris (Lorient, France), David Accam (Chicago Fire, USA)

