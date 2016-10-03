menu
National 3.10.2016 11:30 am

Danny Jordaan to quit today – reports

Citizen reporter
President of the South African Football Association (Safa) Danny Jordaan. (Photo: DoC)

The ANC’s spokesperson has reportedly confirmed that the former mayor has had enough of playing second fiddle in Port Elizabeth.

News24 has reported that according to the spokesperson for the ANC in the Nelson Mandela Bay region, Gift Ngqondi, former mayor of the metro Danny Jordaan will be announcing his resignation this afternoon at 2.30pm.

He was elected the leader of the opposition in August, but he missed all three official sittings of the new municipal council.

He is also the president of the SA Football Association.

He was brought in to the struggling metro to turn around its struggling fortunes, but the ANC lost control of Nelson Mandela Bay to the DA in the August 3 municipal elections.

Athol Trollip is now the executive mayor.

