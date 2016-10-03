NFD wrap: Thanda extend lead at the top

Innocent Maela scored a brace as Roger Sikhakhane’s men followed their 5-1 crushing over Witbank Spurs in midweek with the same scoreline over league new-boys Kings at the Umhlathuze Sports Complex.

Siduduzo Dlamini opened the scoring after 13 minutes, before Maela netted in 35th and 40th minutes for a comfortable 3-0 half-time lead. Siboniseni Mncwabe pulled a goal back three minutes after the restart, but Jabulani Ncobeni restored the advantage in the 56th minute and another goal came 13 minutes from time to give the home side a convincing win.

The three points put them three clear of AmaZulu at the top, with Thanda now the only unbeaten team remaining after winning four wins from and drawing their other game.

AmaZulu 1-2 FC Cape Town

Usuthu were beaten by a Siyabonga Dubula brace at Prince Magogo Stadium as they lost for the first time under coach Joey Antipas.

The Durbanites had lead until the 83rd minute thanks to a Jino Moeketsi own goal after 30 minutes. But Dubula then struck twice, the second in injury time, to lift Cape Town to sixth on the table. AmaZulu stayed second behind Thanda.

Milano United 1-1 Cape Town All Stars

Milano and All Stars failed to be separated after their Cape Town derby ended in a draw.

Andisiwe Mtsila gave the visitors a 34th-minute lead at Athlone Stadium, but Taariq Fielies levelled just after the hour leaving both sides still rooted to the foot of the table.

Meanwhile, Stellenbosch FC jumped to third on the National First Division (NFD) table after they were one of three teams, along with Jomo Cosmos and Royal Eagles, to win in Saturday’s action.

Santos 0-1 Stellenbosch FC

Zaid Patel scored a 53rd minute penalty to ensure that the visitors came out on top in their Cape derby against Santos at the Parow Park Stadium.

It was Stellenbosch’s third win in five matches and propelled them into the promotion play-off places, while Santos were left in mid-table.

University of Pretoria 0-1 Jomo Cosmos

Ezenkosi also made a substantial leap from 11th to sixth on the table after edging out University of Pretoria at Tuks Stadium, a match that brought together two of last season’s relegated Absa Premiership teams.

The only goal was scored by captain Frederic Nsabiyumva after 69 minutes when the Burundian defender headed in.

Royal Eagles 2-0 Witbank Spurs

The third win of the day belonged to Royal Eagles after they secured a comfortable victory over Spurs.

Both goals came in the second half with Raymond Monama firing the hosts ahead on 51 minutes at Harry Gwala Stadium, before Cebo Masena sealed the win 14 minutes later.

Mthatha Bucks 2-2 Black Leopards

Bucks and Leopards remained amongst the front-runners after playing to a thrilling draw at Mthatha Stadium.

The hosts had to fight from 2-0 down to earn a point after goals from Khayelihle Shozi and Ivan Mahangwahaya after five and 37 minutes respectively gave the visitors a strong cushion. But Mazwi Mncube and Mashale Rantabane scored in the final 10 minutes to steal a point.

Magesi FC 0-0 Mbombela United

The other result of the day ended in a goalless draw between Magesi and Mbombela played at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.

The result did little for either team, with both remaining in the lower part of the table.