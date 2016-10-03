Danny Jordaan resigns as ANC leader in Nelson Mandela Bay

The leader of the African National Conference (ANC) opposition in Nelson Mandela Bay, Danny Jordaan, has resigned.

Jordaan’s resignation from council was announced by the official opposition in a media statement on Monday.

A media briefing will be held at Florence Matomela House later on Monday afternoon to discuss Jordaan’s resignation as well as the outcomes of the ANC’s regional consultative conference.

The former mayor was announced as leader of the opposition in council at a media briefing held at the ANC regional office earlier in August. The briefing was called to announce which party officials would serve in the new council. Jordaan was not present at the briefing.

Following the ANC’s loss to the DA led coalition in Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, in the recent local government elections, the former mayor has been a no show.

The ANC previously said that he was on sick leave.

Jordaan has since failed to show up for any council meetings and was also not present at the ANC’s consultative conference, which took place in Port Elizabeth last month.

Jordaan, the president of the SA Football Association, was deployed by the ANC to Nelson Mandela Bay in June 2015 to serve as executive mayor after the regional executive committee had disbanded in January the same year.

But the Democratic Alliance took control of the province with 47% of the vote in the August municipal elections and Jordaan lost the mayoral race to Athol Trollip.