Malema: I will not return to the ANC

Leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Julius Malema said he will never return to the ANC, the party from which he was expelled in 2012 for bringing it into disrepute.

He said this while addressing EFF KwaZulu-Natal branch members where structures were disbanded because of poor performance in the province in the 2016 August local government elections. The EFF also disbanded its Eastern Cape structures due to poor performance in the local government elections.

“Go to the ANC? I don’t imagine myself doing that‚” said the EFF leader, who added that the ANC was a threat to the country. Malema repeated the view that even though the EFF’s main enemy was “white monopoly capital”, the ANC was an immediate threat to the country and had to be voted out in the metros. The EFF came under fire after it voted with the DA in the local government elections, ousting the ANC in major metros Tshwane, Johannesburg and Nelson Mandela Bay.

He added that “by the time we defeat white people”, there will be no country to inherit, as it would have been destroyed by the ANC.

Malema said this to a loud crowd cheering, and he reiterated that the EFF did not go into coalition with the DA.

“We voted for the removal of the ANC. For your information, we have not gone into coalition with anyone.

“We voted for the removal of the ANC. We did not vote for the DA or the IFP. Anything that would have removed the ANC, we would have voted for them. The ANC is an immediate threat to South Africa.

“We are fighting white monopoly capital. But if we do not deal with the immediate threat called the ANC, by the time we defeat white people, when we come back, there will be not a country called South Africa. It will be destroyed by the ANC.”