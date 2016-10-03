menu
National 3.10.2016 01:51 pm

Malema: I will not return to the ANC

Citizen reporter
Julius Malema. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Julius Malema. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The EFF leader says the ANC is a bigger threat to the country that Malema’s long-time enemy, ‘white monopoly capital’.

Leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Julius Malema said he will never return to the ANC, the party from which he was expelled in 2012 for bringing it into disrepute.

He said this while addressing EFF KwaZulu-Natal branch members where structures were disbanded because of poor performance in the province in the 2016 August local government elections. The EFF also disbanded its Eastern Cape structures due to poor performance in the local government elections.

Also read: The cliché of the white monopoly capital bogeyman

“Go to the ANC? I don’t imagine myself doing that‚” said the EFF leader, who added that the ANC was a threat to the country. Malema repeated the view that even though the EFF’s main enemy was “white monopoly capital”, the ANC was an immediate threat to the country and had to be voted out in the metros. The EFF came under fire after it voted with the DA in the local government elections, ousting the ANC in major metros Tshwane, Johannesburg and Nelson Mandela Bay.

He added that “by the time we defeat white people”, there will be no country to inherit, as it would have been destroyed by the ANC.

Also read: EFF disbands KZN, Eastern Cape structures

Malema said this to a loud crowd cheering, and he reiterated that the EFF did not go into coalition with the DA.

“We voted for the removal of the ANC. For your information, we have not gone into coalition with anyone.

“We voted for the removal of the ANC. We did not vote for the DA or the IFP. Anything that would have removed the ANC, we would have voted for them. The ANC is an immediate threat to South Africa.

“We are fighting white monopoly capital. But if we do not deal with the immediate threat called the ANC, by the time we defeat white people, when we come back, there will be not a country called South Africa. It will be destroyed by the ANC.”

Related Stories
EFF applauds exposure of corruption in Gauteng 3.10.2016
Danny Jordaan resigns as ANC leader in Nelson Mandela Bay 3.10.2016
EFF not a party of ‘drunkards’ or ‘nyaope’ delinquents – Malema 3.10.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Babes weCorruption and other hilarious Babes-inspired memes
Eish!

Babes weCorruption and other hilarious Babes-inspired memes

Kelly Khumalo ‘forgets’ to wear pants
Celebrities

Kelly Khumalo ‘forgets’ to wear pants

The cliché of the white monopoly capital bogeyman
Columns

The cliché of the white monopoly capital bogeyman

Former Pirates manager dies
Phakaaathi

Former Pirates manager dies

VIDEO: De Kock six smacks fan in face
Cricket

VIDEO: De Kock six smacks fan in face

readers' choice

Mountain biker catches robbery on GoPro
National

Mountain biker catches robbery on GoPro

Tsunami about to hit Jacob Zuma
Columns

Tsunami about to hit Jacob Zuma

Five shocking financial facts the SABC don’t want you to know
National

Five shocking financial facts the SABC don’t want you to know

Zuma is a genius – Mpofu
National

Zuma is a genius – Mpofu

AKA says ‘sh*t happens’, calls Black Coffee a legend
Celebrities

AKA says ‘sh*t happens’, calls Black Coffee a legend

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.