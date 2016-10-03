menu
Eish! 3.10.2016 02:05 pm

Babes weCorruption and other hilarious Babes-inspired memes

Citizen reporter
President Jacob Zuma. Picture: Instagram

It is no secret that Babes Wodumo is a force to be reckoned with. Even those who came before her in the music industry have been renamed after her.

It is no secret that, like the EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, Bongekile ‘Babes Wodumo’ Simelane is the people’s bae and there is enough evidence to support this. Babes Wodumo took over the the music industry with just one single and her dance moves, and she keeps saying in interviews that Mzansi should expect more from her. In the meantime, social media has been doing a good job in keeping us occupied with Babes Wodumo-inspired memes and, we must say, some of them are hilarious, while others are just crazy.

Instagram user Ignatius “Luu” has created some of the best memes we think you should check out.

ALSO READ >> ‘Court application’ against Babes Wodumo marriage

1. Babes weMpama: Black Coffee trended on Twitter last month after the DJ slapped AKA’s road manager, Tshiamo Letshwene, after the crew reportedly arrived late at the DStv iRock Festival in Polokwane and tried to do a sound check while the DJ was playing his set. He was not impressed, so he slapped Letshwene, and now there is this meme.

Black Coffee. Picture: Instagram

2. uBabes Westina: What we have come to conclude is that no matter what Bonang Matheba does in her career, to some she will go down as the official man-snatcher. She also made it into a meme.

ALSO READ >> Bonang sparks engagement rumours

Bonang Matheba. Picture: Instagram.

3. uBabes wensila: If you have been following poet Ntsiki Mazwai, you will have noticed that whenever she gets into an argument with someone, they always tell her to go take a bath. Even the ANC Youth League once said her panty was greasy. Now, she has made it into a meme.

Ntsiki Mazwai. Picture: Instagram

4. uBabes weCorruption #Tjotjo: According to the Instagram user, President Jacob Zuma is known for tjotjo (bribes) and corruption.

President Jacob Zuma. Picture: Instagram

5. uBabes weBeer:  We have no idea why Gospel singer Lundi made it on to the meme. Perhaps you could update us in the comments below.

Gospel singer Lundi. Picture: Instagram

6. Babes Wokufa (death): This one is even trickier. But you be the judge as to why singer Kelly Khumalo, the late Senzo Meyiwa and Prosper Mkwaiwa’s ex-girlfriend, has made it on to the meme. Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ >> I thought about aborting Senzo’s baby – Kelly Khumalo

Kelly Khumalo. Picture: Instagram

7. uBabes wokukhala (crying): Well this one is funny, especially after Mamelodi Sundowns lost to Bidvest Wits in the MTN8 final on Saturday. Coach Pitso Mosimane is known for crying after losing a match or saying things that hardly make sense.

Pitso Mosimane. Picture: Instagram

8. Babes Wodumiso (Babes of praise): Rebecca Malope

Rebecca Malope. Picture: Instagram

Also check out Durban University of Technology students marching along to their own rendition of Babes Wodumo’s Wololo. If you’re still not convinced that she’s a national treasure – haike, we don’t know.

 

