menu
Entertainment 3.10.2016 01:25 pm

LISTEN: AKA asks crowd to honour Black Coffee

Citizen Reporter
Rapper AKA on stage at the spring fiesta event in Ekurhuleni. Image via Twitter.

Rapper AKA on stage at the spring fiesta event in Ekurhuleni. Image via Twitter.

In a surprising show of camaraderie, rapper AKA asked the crowd to honour Black Coffee by throwing up the peace sign at Spring Fiesta.

While performing at the popular music festival, AKA spoke out on the controversial incident that saw his road manager on the receiving end of a hot klap from DJ Black Coffee.

If anyone expected AKA to badmouth Black Coffee, they were sorely disappointed, as he opted to offer an olive branch instead. Signalling the peace sign, the hot-headed muso called on the crowd to honour the house DJ.

ALSO READ: AKA says ‘sh*t happens’, calls Black Coffee a legend

He said his change of heart was all due to “positive energy” and being “in a good space”.

Calling Black Coffee a legend, he added the DJ was one of the country’s greatest and deserved to be honoured.

Related Stories
Babes weCorruption and other hilarious Babes-inspired memes 3.10.2016
AKA says ‘sh*t happens’, calls Black Coffee a legend 2.10.2016
Black Coffee’s management breaks silence on slapping incident 30.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Babes weCorruption and other hilarious Babes-inspired memes
Eish!

Babes weCorruption and other hilarious Babes-inspired memes

Kelly Khumalo ‘forgets’ to wear pants
Celebrities

Kelly Khumalo ‘forgets’ to wear pants

The cliché of the white monopoly capital bogeyman
Columns

The cliché of the white monopoly capital bogeyman

Former Pirates manager dies
Phakaaathi

Former Pirates manager dies

VIDEO: De Kock six smacks fan in face
Cricket

VIDEO: De Kock six smacks fan in face

readers' choice

Mountain biker catches robbery on GoPro
National

Mountain biker catches robbery on GoPro

Tsunami about to hit Jacob Zuma
Columns

Tsunami about to hit Jacob Zuma

Five shocking financial facts the SABC don’t want you to know
National

Five shocking financial facts the SABC don’t want you to know

Zuma is a genius – Mpofu
National

Zuma is a genius – Mpofu

AKA says ‘sh*t happens’, calls Black Coffee a legend
Celebrities

AKA says ‘sh*t happens’, calls Black Coffee a legend

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.