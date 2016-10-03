EFF applauds exposure of corruption in Gauteng

The EFF on Monday said it “welcomes the courageous actions by the former MEC of sports, recreation, arts and culture in Gauteng to expose corruption in that department during the legislature’s House Sitting of Friday”.

In a statement, the EFF commended Molebatsi Bopape for her bold move in exposing details of corruption in the department, which it said “was driven by the factional African National Congress (ANC) cabals”.

The EFF claimed the cabals were running government departments in Gauteng, under Gauteng Premier David Makhura.

It said Bopape’s move to expose corruption was “not only exemplary, but also desperately necessary to stop the looting in government that had placed our poor, dejected black communities on the back foot, over the last 22 years”.

“The thuggish ANC was keen to shut down Bopape when documents supporting what she was exposing were placed in front of all MPLs in the House Sitting were forcibly taken back from members,” said the EFF in the statement issued by the party’s acting Gauteng chairperson, Mandisa Mashego.

“Attempts to raise a debate on the matters were also immediately suppressed – infringing on the rights to free speech and expression.”

The EFF said Bopape’s dossier gave evidence of – among a long list of allegations – improper conduct by the head of department and other officials, who had attempted to bribe the Gauteng office of the Auditor-General (AG), in order to remove audit findings, which indicated corruption and maladministration.

She alleged officials demanded bribes from a certain security company before they could start work in the department, despite the fact that the company had already gone through the tender process and been legally appointed.

Bopape also alleged that there was gross insubordination by both the head of department and other senior departmental officials who refused to account to the incumbent MEC and preferred to report directly to Premier Makhura.

The EFF said it would be following “this issue up” with the relevant authorities and “not rest until justice is served”.

“We hope the MPL Bopape will sustain her resolve to continue this fight because we know that lizards will be going after her. MPL Bopape is a woman worthy of noting and her steadfast and bold move will not be forgotten; the EFF will work hand in hand with her and other whistleblowers who have been victimised throughout this debacle.”