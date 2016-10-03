Former security head says Breytenbach had no permission to delete info

The National Prosecuting Authority’s former security head, Tshilidzi Ramahana, says former prosecutor Glynnis Breytenbach and her attorney never had permission to delete any information from her laptop after she was suspended in 2012.

Ramahana testified in the Pretoria North Magistrates’ Court today where Breytenbach, now a Democratic Alliance member of parliament, and her attorney Gerhard Wagenaar are facing charges of obstructing and defeating the ends of justice. Breytenbach also faces two additional charges of fraud and perjury.

The state accuses Breytenbach of unlawfully deleting information from her official laptop in 2012 after she was suspended as head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) commercial crimes unit and being investigated for misconduct. Wagenaar is being accused of not handing over Breytenbach’s laptop while the investigation against his client was ongoing.

Ramahana testified that Breytenbach had phoned her attorney after he and security risk specialist Scelo Xaba had her suspension letter to her and told them that she had left her laptop at home. He said after Wagenaar arrived, the attorney had informed him “with an aggressive authority” that they were not going to hand over the laptop because they first wanted to delete Breytenbach’s personal stuff from it.

He had also waved his hand and told Ramahana “to go and tell that Advocate Jiba that we’re not going to hand over the laptop”. He said Wagenaar also informed him that he was going to request the services of a private information technology person who would come and assist to download and delete her personal information from the laptop.

Ramahana conceded that he didn’t say anything and had left to continue with his own duties after this altercation. He said he had unsuccessfully tried to phone the then acting NPA head Nomgcobo Jiba to ascertain if there was authority for Breytenbach to delete anything from her laptop, and then continued with his own duties.

He said he had asked Xaba and an NPA IT specialist to make a backup before the information was deleted. He denied “inventing” the story of Wagenaar’s aggression to justify the fact that there was consent for Breytenbach’s IT specialist to delete the information.

Breytenbach’s suspension letter was purportedly signed by Jiba on 23 April 2013, but Breytenbach’s advocate, Barry Roux SC, said they had concerns that the letter was “backdated” to a date before 24 April, when Breytenbach initiated the process to review former specialised commercial crimes head Lawrence Mrwebi’s decision to withdraw criminal charges against former crime intelligence head Richard Mdluli. Breytenbach claims her suspension and criminal trial were the result of politics and related to her opposition of the withdrawal of charges against Mdluli.

Jiba and Mrwebi are both on special leave after the high court struck them off the roll of advocates last month. Ramahana left the NPA in 2014 after what he described as “unfair labour practice” and a disciplinary hearing about the security clearance of former national director of public prosecutions head Mxolisi Nxasana.

The trial continues.