Fees hike must wait for commission – Holomisa

United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa has called for university fee increases to be stopped until after the current Fees Commission has concluded its probe and given a report on the way forward on the matter.

Holomisa said by announcing a maximum of 8% as a fee increase for the 2017 academic year, Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande was putting the cart before the horse.

“Instead of waiting for the outcome of the commission’s investigation, the minister of higher education and training, [Dr] Blade Nzimande, has now announced interim measures, effectively suggesting that university councils may increase tuition fees to a maximum of 8% for the 2017 academic season. This has been touted as the maximum that government can afford to cover poor students and the so-called ‘missing middle’,” Holomisa said.

“These interim measures could, however, be perceived as pre-emptive to the work of the Fees Commission and borders on undermining the process. In addition, such interim measures provide no lasting solution to the current crisis. It is unsustainable,” he added.

He said the UDM suggested that fee increases be halted pending the outcome of the work of the Fees Commission.

“If there is an urgent need to make funding available, let government take the funds being wasted on non-priority issues and divert those to higher education,” Holomisa said.

The UDM leader said when he was campaigning for the ANC in 1994 as a national executive committee member, the ANC promised free education for all without exception and therefore needed to deliver it.

He said that throughout the 105 rallies he addressed in villages, towns and cities from January to April that year, the issue of free education took centre stage.

“Based on this election promise, among others, the ANC was voted into power and thus given a mandate to fulfil the election promises it made. When the ANC made its assurances in 1994, it did not qualify its promise of free education to say it would only be for a certain group of people.

“No, it was free education for all,” Holomisa said.

While the UDM condemned the damage to public and private property in no uncertain terms, the party could not help but have some sympathy with students’ plight.

“The ANC has been in power for more than two decades and has yet to fulfil the mandate given to it by the people. To further confuse matters, the security cluster chooses to mislead the nation and hide behind conspiracy theories, alleging that a ‘third force’ is at work. The UDM rejects these excuses outright,” said Holomisa.

