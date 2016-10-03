Helen Zille on Qwabe: ‘Oh, the irony!’

Western Cape premier Helen Zille on Monday questioned the Mandela Rhodes Scholarship team on the criteria they used when selecting former Rhodes student Ntokozo Qwabe as a bursary recipient.

Qwabe is the former leader of the Rhodes Must Fall movement at Oxford University in England. The Rhodes Must Fall movement describes itself as “a student, staff and worker movement mobilising against institutional white supremacist capitalist patriarchy for the complete decolonisation of UCT”. Although it originally started at the University of Cape Town (UCT), the movement gained popularity locally and internationally.

The former Rhodes student came under fire earlier this year for refusing to tip a white waitress, saying she would get a tip when she returned the land that was “stolen” from black people.

More recently, he was filmed knocking a white student’s cellphone out of his hand while he and a group of protesters were interrupting a lecture at UCT. Qwabe later called the man who’d been filming him a “white bastard”.

As co-founder of the Rhodes Must Fall movement, Qwabe has been criticised for being part of a movement that aims to do away with colonial-era statues such as those of Rhodes, even though he’s a beneficiary of a Rhodes scholarship.

The former DA leader argued it was ironic that Qwabe would criticise Cecil John Rhodes, a British mining magnate who the scholarship is named after, and Zille suspects something may not be right with the selection criteria of the scholarship, considering Qwabe was selected.

“Qwabe interprets a cellphone as a symbol of white violence but happily accepts a Rhodes scholarship. Oh the irony!” she wrote.

“I’d like to hear from the Rhodes Scholarship selection panel on the criteria they used for selecting Mr Qwabe as a recipient.”

However, IOL has reported that Qwabe, who once worked as a cashier for two years, has an academic trophy cabinet of 17 commendations from the dean, 34 distinctions, and obtained his law degree summa cum laude with the highest distinction.