menu
National 3.10.2016 04:03 pm

Helen Zille on Qwabe: ‘Oh, the irony!’

Citizen reporter
FILE PICTURE: Western Cape Premier and former Democratic Alliance leader Helen Zille. Picture: Michel Bega.

FILE PICTURE: Western Cape Premier and former Democratic Alliance leader Helen Zille. Picture: Michel Bega.

The Western Cape premier doesn’t see how a Rhodes Must Fall activist could have been selected for a Rhodes scholarship.

Western Cape premier Helen Zille on Monday questioned the Mandela Rhodes Scholarship team on the criteria they used when selecting former Rhodes student Ntokozo Qwabe as a bursary recipient.

Qwabe is the former leader of the Rhodes Must Fall movement at Oxford University in England. The Rhodes Must Fall movement describes itself as “a student, staff and worker movement mobilising against institutional white supremacist capitalist patriarchy for the complete decolonisation of UCT”. Although it originally started at the University of Cape Town (UCT), the movement gained popularity locally and internationally.

The former Rhodes student came under fire earlier this year for refusing to tip a white waitress, saying she would get a tip when she returned the land that was “stolen” from black people.

More recently, he was filmed knocking a white student’s cellphone out of his hand while he and a group of protesters were interrupting a lecture at UCT. Qwabe later called the man who’d been filming him a “white bastard”.

ALSO READ: Qwabe says he wishes he’d ‘whipped the white bastard’

As co-founder of the Rhodes Must Fall movement, Qwabe has been criticised for being part of a movement that aims to do away with colonial-era statues such as those of Rhodes, even though he’s a beneficiary of a Rhodes scholarship.

The former DA leader argued it was ironic that Qwabe would criticise Cecil John Rhodes, a British mining magnate who the scholarship is named after, and Zille suspects something may not be right with the selection criteria of the scholarship, considering Qwabe was selected.

“Qwabe interprets a cellphone as a symbol of white violence but happily accepts a Rhodes scholarship. Oh the irony!” she wrote.

“I’d like to hear from the Rhodes Scholarship selection panel on the criteria they used for selecting Mr Qwabe as a recipient.”

However, IOL has reported that Qwabe, who once worked as a cashier for two years, has an academic trophy cabinet of 17 commendations from the dean, 34 distinctions, and obtained his law degree summa cum laude with the highest distinction.

Related Stories
SABC a case study of Zuma’s ‘project of state capture’ – DA 1.10.2016
‘Road to 2019’ starts today, says Maimane 1.10.2016
Wits poll outcome a victory for silenced students – DA 30.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Babes weCorruption and other hilarious Babes-inspired memes
Eish!

Babes weCorruption and other hilarious Babes-inspired memes

Kelly Khumalo ‘forgets’ to wear pants
Celebrities

Kelly Khumalo ‘forgets’ to wear pants

The cliché of the white monopoly capital bogeyman
Columns

The cliché of the white monopoly capital bogeyman

Former Pirates manager dies
Phakaaathi

Former Pirates manager dies

VIDEO: De Kock six smacks fan in face
Cricket

VIDEO: De Kock six smacks fan in face

readers' choice

Mountain biker catches robbery on GoPro
National

Mountain biker catches robbery on GoPro

Tsunami about to hit Jacob Zuma
Columns

Tsunami about to hit Jacob Zuma

Five shocking financial facts the SABC don’t want you to know
National

Five shocking financial facts the SABC don’t want you to know

Zuma is a genius – Mpofu
National

Zuma is a genius – Mpofu

AKA says ‘sh*t happens’, calls Black Coffee a legend
Celebrities

AKA says ‘sh*t happens’, calls Black Coffee a legend

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.