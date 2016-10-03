Process to rehabilitate Joburg’s watercourses under way

A basic assessment process is under way to rehabilitate watercourses and eco-parks within the City of Johannesburg’s Braamfonteinspruit, Kyalami and Natalspruit Water Management Units.

The aim of the rehabilitation is to improve the ecological status and habitat integrity of the wetlands and rivers within these units, and, Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo has appointed Maragela Consulting Engineers to undertake environmental studies and design interventions for the rehabilitation.

Hydrologist for Maragela Engineering Consulting, Mandla Masango, who is the project assistant for the rehabilitation, explained that the aim of the project was to improve the present ecological status of the selected sites to Class C – moderately modified. At present, the sites are seriously modified to largely modified.

The wetland sites selected for rehabilitation are in the Vorna Valley wetland in Midrand; Cottesmore Park in Bryanston; a site in Randburg located between Craighall Park and Oerder Park residential areas; Carel Venter Park in Greymont, Randburg; and Roseacre.

The selected sites are all in public open spaces, with land ownership and accessibility key priorities.

A public consultation meeting was held at Marks Park Bowls Club House in Emmarentia on September 22, and about 20 community members, some representing wards, residents’ associations and environmental bodies, shared their comments on the proposed rehabilitation.

Masango summarised the impacts of each site in turn and the proposed remedial interventions.

“There are similar problems within the various areas,” said Masango.

At all of the sites, mitigation measures to stabilise the riverbanks are needed, and the proposed interventions include widening the slopes, grassing the banks and stabilising the banks with the construction of box gabions, depending on the needs of the sites.

“We want to use the environment itself to assist in stabilising the situation as well,” Masango said. “It’s the environment first; it’s the human and also we look at the integration of both.”

Jukskei River Catchment Area Management Forum chairperson Paul Fairall questioned Masango on how the 4m deep gully on the side of Allandale Road in Midrand would be addressed, but Masanga said this did not fall within the selected sites on municipal land.

Illegal dumping is a problem at all of the sites and it is proposed that alien invasive vegetation be removed from the Cottesmore Park, Carel Venters Park, Roseacres and the Vorna Valley wetland.

Sewer overflow from the outfall system is a problem at Carel Venters Park while, at Cottesmore Park, a collapsed sewage outfall is believed to be one of the factors causing silt in the watercourse. It is proposed that the collapsed sewage outfall be removed.

Judith Taylor of the Jukskei River Catchment Area Management Forum emphasised that the sewage problem needed to be addressed before measures to stabilise the banks were undertaken. Masango said Joburg Water had also been consulted on the matter, and they had also approached the Johannesburg Roads Agency for comment on the project.

Interested and affected parties had until October 14 to review and comment on the Draft Basic Assessment Report. Eventually, the Gauteng department of agriculture and rural development would make a decision on the rehabilitation once the Final Basic Assessment Report had been submitted.

