UPDATE: Camp resort speaks out after boy, 15, drowned

The camp resort in Chancliffe, Krugersdorp, at which a 15-year-old boy drowned, has spoken out about the incident.

The boy was part of a group of pupils on a school trip at the conference centre on September 29, Krugersdorp News reported.

“Our Advanced Life Support paramedics assisted for more than 45 minutes, but sadly there was nothing they could do for the boy. He was declared dead on the scene by a Netcare 911 paramedic,” said Athlenda Mathe, spokesperson for Netcare 911.

READ MORE: Boy, 15, drowns at krugersdorp resort

“The boys were camping here. They asked for permission to swim and it was granted. A teacher followed them but the boys at the front of the group jumped into the pool before the teacher arrived,” said Hennie Schoeman from the Achterbergh Conference Centre.

He also said that, the previous day, teachers had asked the pupils if they could swim and they all said they could.

“Some teachers who were inside the conference centre rushed to the pool when they heard a commotion. One boy was rescued but another lost his life. This has never happened at our establishment before,” Hennie told the News.

– Caxton News Service