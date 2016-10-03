Two killed in Johannesburg crash

Two pedestrians were killed after a car hit them at the Long and 14th Road intersection in Newlands, west of Johannesburg on Monday, paramedics said.

ER24 Spokesperson Russel Meiring said that upon arrival paramedics found that a 13-year-old girl had succumbed to her multiple fatal injuries. A man believed to be in his 30s was found approximately 100 metres away.

“Paramedics found that the man had sustained numerous injuries, leaving him in a critical condition,” said Meiring.

Paramedics provided the patient with advanced life support. However, the man succumbed to his injuries, he said.

The driver of the vehicle was assessed and found to have sustained only minor injuries.

The cause of the accident was not known and would be investigated, he said.