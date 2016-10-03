This is not going to be a walkover – Mashaba

South Africa, who have enjoyed past successes against Burkina Faso, will meet the Stallions in Ouagadougou on Saturday.

“This is not going to be a walkover. It will be tough but I believe we are mentally and physically ready to welcome any challenge,” Mashaba told the Safa website.

Mashaba added that the team was not leaving anything to chance, saying it was important to start the qualifying campaign with a bang.

“You don’t want to play catch-up as we did in the Africa Cup of Nations. We lost our campaign for Gabon in our two opening matches when we drew and lost to Gambia and Mauritania respectively. We have learnt our lesson and want to stamp our authority from the word go.”

Mashaba says one thing he has learnt in the past few years was that there were no more minnows in the world of football.

“Teams have regrouped and any country can these days beat the other. The issue of big guns is now a thing of the past.”

Bafana leave for Burkina Faso on Tuesday, via Abidjan, Ivory Coast and arrive in Ouagadougou on Wednesday.

They play the West Africans on Saturday at 8pm.