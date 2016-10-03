PICS: Kelly Khumalo’s sister gets married to Mabala Noise boss

Excited about the union, Zandile shared a few beautiful snaps of the day on instagram, just to show the world that Hloni didn’t hesitate to put a ring on it at a service held in Mgangeni in Kwazulu Natal on Saturday October 01.

“I did say it’s the way that he looks at me that makes me blossom,” She captioned one of the pictures. “Because life without you don’t make no sense,” she captioned another.

To my ninja @kelly_khumalo we are a perfect definition of #forEver #ebuhleniNasebubini #truelove #sisterhood👭 I love you and thank you for always being there. A photo posted by zandie (@zandie_khumalo_gumede) on Oct 2, 2016 at 12:08pm PDT

From the smile on her face, it’s more than clear that the back-up singer and dancer has found her other half. And make no mistake, she took time to thank her sister, who was also present during the ceremony, for always supporting her. “I love you and thank you for always being there.” Congratulations to Mr and Mrs Gumede. All the best!

This was exciting yet emotional #MrAndMrsGumede A photo posted by Kelly Khumalo (@kelly_khumalo) on Oct 1, 2016 at 4:08pm PDT