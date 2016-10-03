menu
Celebrities 3.10.2016 04:25 pm

PICS: Kelly Khumalo’s sister gets married to Mabala Noise boss

Tshepiso Makhele
Zandile and Hloni. Image via Instagram.

Zandile and Hloni. Image via Instagram.

Kelly Khumalo’s younger sister Zandile is officially off the market and has said yes to the Communications Manager of Mabala Noise, Hloni Gumede in a traditional ceremony.

Excited about the union, Zandile shared a few beautiful snaps of the day on instagram, just to show the world that Hloni didn’t hesitate to put a ring on it at a service held in Mgangeni in Kwazulu Natal on Saturday October 01.

“I did say it’s the way that he looks at me that makes me blossom,” She captioned one of the pictures. “Because life without you don’t make no sense,” she captioned another.

From the smile on her face, it’s more than clear that the back-up singer and dancer has found her other half. And make no mistake, she took time to thank her sister, who was also present during the ceremony, for always supporting her. “I love you and thank you for always being there.” Congratulations to Mr and Mrs Gumede. All the best!

  This was exciting yet emotional #MrAndMrsGumede   A photo posted by Kelly Khumalo (@kelly_khumalo) on

I’m so happy for these Comrades of mine @zandie_khumalo_gumede @hlonibonvell

A photo posted by Kelly Khumalo (@kelly_khumalo) on

Related Stories
Babes weCorruption and other hilarious Babes-inspired memes 3.10.2016
Kelly Khumalo ‘forgets’ to wear pants 3.10.2016
Pics: Wedding at a Shoprite 27.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Babes weCorruption and other hilarious Babes-inspired memes
Eish!

Babes weCorruption and other hilarious Babes-inspired memes

Kelly Khumalo ‘forgets’ to wear pants
Celebrities

Kelly Khumalo ‘forgets’ to wear pants

The cliché of the white monopoly capital bogeyman
Columns

The cliché of the white monopoly capital bogeyman

Former Pirates manager dies
Phakaaathi

Former Pirates manager dies

VIDEO: De Kock six smacks fan in face
Cricket

VIDEO: De Kock six smacks fan in face

readers' choice

Mountain biker catches robbery on GoPro
National

Mountain biker catches robbery on GoPro

Tsunami about to hit Jacob Zuma
Columns

Tsunami about to hit Jacob Zuma

Five shocking financial facts the SABC don’t want you to know
National

Five shocking financial facts the SABC don’t want you to know

Zuma is a genius – Mpofu
National

Zuma is a genius – Mpofu

AKA says ‘sh*t happens’, calls Black Coffee a legend
Celebrities

AKA says ‘sh*t happens’, calls Black Coffee a legend

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.