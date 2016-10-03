AKA, first local musician on GQ South Africa’s cover

Entertainment and music agency Vth Season has announced Kiernan Forbes, popularly known as AKA, as the first local musician to be on the cover of the coveted GQ South Africa magazine, reports the North Eastern Tribune.

The St John’s College old boy is not only the first South African musician to feature on the cover of the magazine in the past five years, but only three South Africans have ever featured on the magazine cover at all, making AKA the fourth local to feature at the forefront of men’s fashion, influence and innovation in half a decade.

“Team Vth Season works with extremely talented individuals, operating carefully behind the scenes, patiently persevering through the steps to reaching these milestones. This cover is a major celebration of our hard work and determination,” said Ninel Musson, Vth Season director.

“AKA is a commercially lucrative brand that appeals to cross-over markets. We have always believed that he would be a front-runner in the South African music space and it’s great to have an international publication share our view,” said Raphael Benza, Vth Season managing director.

– Caxton News Service