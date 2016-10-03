menu
National 3.10.2016

Jeppestown murder a suspected hit

CNS reporter
A screenshot of the CCTV footage of the shooting uploaded to YouTube by Crime Watch.

The CCTV footage of the incident has received over 5 000 views since it was uploaded last week.

Police suspect the Jeppestown murder last week was a hit on the 32-year-old victim, who has now been named as Vincent Mhlongo.

This is according to The Times which is reporting that police spokesperson Captain Richard Munyai appealed for members of public to come forward with information. So far, police have reportedly established that the victim is from KwaZulu-Natal and was involved in the taxi business. Further, no items were stolen from the victim, Munyai reportedly said.

Crime Watch uploaded the video to YouTube last week and it has since received 5 597 views. In the video, the victim can be seen being shot at close range in the middle of the street after alighting from a taxi in Jeppestown. The incident took place at 7.31pm on September 25.

Watch the video here: 

READ THE FULL STORY HERE: Second Joburg CBD killing caught on CCTV this week

The incident came just days after a security guard was stabbed to death after trying to prevent youngsters from stealing from a mosque.

Caxton News Service

