Local News 3.10.2016 04:45 pm

We didn’t pitch up – Kekana

Phakaaathi Reporter
Hlompho Kekana of Mamelodi Sundowns. Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana admits that his side was totally outplayed by Bidvest Wits in the MTN8 final on Saturday.

The Students thrashed Sundowns 3-0, where Gavin Hunt’s men dominated from the onset.

“The game was a very tough one. As Mamelodi Sundowns players, we didn’t pitch up as we expected to. We need to learn from that. We lost to a very good team. Wits are a good team, they did their homework well,” Kekana told the PSL website.

“We need to lift up our heads and try to learn from our mistakes. We gave the ball away on too many occasions. That was our downfall. We need to learn and move forward to our next game.”

The skipper missed out on an opportunity to add the MTN8 trophy to his cabinet as it remains the only domestic trophy that he has never won – in fact, the final against Wits was his first MTN8 final.

However, the 31-year-old is left with the responsibility of guiding his team to continental glory as they will battle Zamalek of Egypt for the Caf Champions League next week.

In the immediate future, Kekana is expected to start for Bafana Bafana when they take on Burkina Faso in the 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifier in Ouagadougou on Saturday.

poll

results

FS Stars 0-2 Chiefs
Arrows 1-1 SuperSport Utd
Baroka 1-4 Chippa Utd
Highlands 1-1 CT City
Click to see full results

fixtures

Arrows vs Chippa Utd
FS Stars vs Maritzburg Utd
P Stars vs Celtic
Chiefs vs Ajax CT
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Kaizer Chiefs 5 10
2 Arrows 5 10
3 Orlando Pirates 4 8
4 Cape Town City 5 8
5 Polokwane City 5 8
6 Chippa United 3 7
7 Bidvest Wits 3 7
8 SuperSport United 5 6
9 Platinum Stars 4 5
10 Highlands Park 4 4
11 Maritzburg Utd 5 4
12 Baroka FC 5 4
13 Ajax Cape Town 4 2
14 Free State Stars 5 2
15 Sundowns 1 1
16 Bloem Celtic 3 1
Click to see full log table

