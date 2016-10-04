menu
Wits is levelling the playing field

Eleazar Rodgers of Bidvest Wits during the MTN 8 Final match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Bidvest Wits at Mbombela Stadium. (Photo by Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images)

That Wits triumphed over Mamelodi Sundowns in the final of soccer’s MTN8 represents something of a milestone in the local game.

There is always something extremely satisfying in beating Australian sports teams as the Proteas – at both Centurion and the Wanderers – and the Springboks managed at Loftus Versfeld over the weekend.

But as satisfying as the international cricket and rugby victories for all patriotic citizens will surely be, a purely domestic match fought out at the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit held equal sway in the minds of many South Africans.

The Clever Boys have been waiting in the wings as Downs, the reigning PSL champions, have reaped the rewards of consistent excellence and forced a way – albeit through circumstance – into the final of this continent’s premier club competition, the Caf Champions League.

Under Gavin Hunt, Wits have been without a trophy since the coach took over four seasons ago. This time he and his side prevailed and, though they started as underdogs at Mbombela, it is difficult to argue that a winning 3-0 scoreline is anything other than convincing.

The PSL has often been criticised for favouring the big-money sides. The Wits victory proves that the playing field is slowly being levelled.

