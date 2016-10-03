ANC to subject its leaders to random lifestyle audits

Political leaders and public servants are to be subjected to random lifestyle audits to verify whether their lifestyles match their salaries.

This was announced by ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe during a post-national executive committee media briefing in Johannesburg today.

“It should be a random exercise that seeks to interrogate the relationship between my lifestyle and my earnings and therefore, began to be able to ask questions on: ‘if my lifestyle does not match my earnings where does the extra comes from’.

“We think that if we can get to that level we will go a long way in dealing with corruption.”

This latest move by the ANC can be interpreted as a desperate attempt by the ruling party to restore its dignity after it suffered setbacks in August 3 local government elections.

Mantashe further indicated that disunity, factionalism and corruption had created a trust deficit between the people and the ANC. “The people of South Africa expect the ANC to act faster to create jobs, fight crime and deal decisively with corruption,” Mantashe said.

“These are greatest concerns facing our people. The ANC must be bold in responding to these challenges knowing that any sense of being in denial will delay recovery and will only risk deepening the crisis further.”

He said self-serving and careerist politicians must be discouraged from the party’s ranks and those who use the ANC for selfish gain acted against.

“The NEC also resolved on the need to increase quantitative membership as well as qualitative leadership within our ranks by deepening ideological clarity and greater support to processes of cadre development,” Mantashe said.

“To deal with the scourges of factionalism, disunity and corruption, the NEC has called for stronger consequence management within the ANC.”

Mantashe said the NEC and branches have shot down calls for an early conference, saying the emphasis should be on unifying the party.

“There is no decision of the NEC to hold a special conference or an early conference,” he said.

“There is firm decision of the NEC to invest time, resources and energy on uniting the organisation from branch level to national level including the NEC itself.”

The call for an early ANC elective conference was made by the ANC Youth League.

Commenting on the succession debate, Mantashe said agreement was that the debate should be taken to the principle level. “Let’s go back and discuss the basic document of the ANC,”Mantashe said.

“It tells you that if you nominate whoever there must be an effort to explain the track record of that person.

“But if we just throw names and we put them on slates what happens is that the ANC get deprived of good leaders.”

Without mentioning names, Mantashe said people who have money sometimes get into the list of leadership structures ahead of comrades with “political and ideological clarity”.

Mantashe also admitted that the relations between the ANC and its alliance partners – trade union federation Cosatu and SA Communist Party were at their lowest.

Asked if the NEC discussed comments by Minister of Mineral Resources Mosebenzi Zwane saying the Cabinet has called for a judicial review to consider creating a state bank, Mantashe said: “We did not refer to Mr Zwane as a person.”

He said they resolved that cabinet members should stop talking out of turn.

“The more we talk out of turn, the more we are seen to be disagreeing in public the more confusion we sow in society,” Mantashe said.

“Anything from the structures of the ANC must be communicated formally by the structure of the ANC.

“This free for all does create confusion in society and we were encouraged by the branches and NEC to stop it. That goes to our leagues and that goes to Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans’ Association.”

The ANC has called on the SABC to review its controversial decision to appoint former chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng as group executive for corporate affairs.

Mantashe said the national executive committee also agreed on the need for a parliamentary inquiry into the SABC board’s fitness to hold office.

The board, which has come under rebuke from all quarters, is expected to be grilled by parliament’s committee on communications tomorrow over its decision to reappoint Hlaudi.

On the fees protests, Mantashe said the ruling party has welcomed the announcement by Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande and said it was a significant step toward realising free higher education for poor students.

“We continue to support the principle that those who can afford to pay for higher education, must continue to do so in line with the principles of solidarity and cross-subsidisation,” Mantashe said.

“We call on students to return to lectures and continue with the academic programme. “We appeal to parents to ensure an orderly return to learning.”

He said the ANC continues to support and respect the rights of all in society to protest peacefully.

“The violence and destruction of university infrastructure accompanying some of the current protests cannot be justified,” Mantashe said.

“Destruction of property means public funds will have to be diverted from funding poor students to refurbishing infrastructure.

“We cannot afford to lose more lives or continue to disrupt the academic programme.”

