menu
National 3.10.2016 07:54 pm

‘Don’t burn the train, just complain’

Rorisang Kgosana
Gauteng MEC for Transport Ismail Vadi during his presentation for transport month, 3 October 2016, Centurion Municipal offices, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Gauteng MEC for Transport Ismail Vadi during his presentation for transport month, 3 October 2016, Centurion Municipal offices, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The transport department in Tshwane is trying to keep up with growing demand, and is asking commuters to keep cool heads.

Standing in a congested Gautrain during trips to work will soon be a thing of the past for commuters, as the Gauteng department of transport will in November announce the bidder awarded to construct 48 train coaches.

Speaking at the launch of October Transport Month at the Lyttelton municipal offices in Pretoria on Monday, Gauteng transport MEC Ismail Vadi said the department needed to procure 48 new train coaches to meet the growing passenger demand.

“This is part of modernising and upgrading equipment of the Gautrain. Passenger demand is growing as we currently have 63 000 people using the Gautrain on a daily basis,” he said.

In addition to rail care, there will be an extension of depots to accommodate the additional trains, he said.

Addressing Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga, Vadi appealed for a sense of urgency in rolling out the A Re Yeng Bus Rapid Transport project as commuters were desperate for an alternative mode of transport.

The A Re Yeng buses routes, most still being constructed, currently only travel from the CBD to Hatfield.

“Our concern is, BRT systems are taking too long to roll out and our people deserve more efficient roll-out implementation of these systems. We want to get this system up and running as soon as possible.”

In launching Transport Month, Vadi, accompanied by Transport Minister Dipuo Peters and Msimanga, did a walkabout around the train station in Pretoria to bring awareness to commuters of the new Passenger Rail Agency of SA trains, with a mock-up on display outside the Pretoria Gautrain Station.

She urged public transport drivers and passengers to take ownership and pride in the new infrastructure.

“I am happy with the prototype of the new trains and we want to educate commuters and the public on the love they should have for these trains. Commuters should not burn the trains when they are late, but should communicate with the service provider,” she told the media.

Vadi called for the public to use public transport every Friday in honour of Transport Month.

“It might be inconvenient but it will be an experience. Whether it is a taxi or train, though you may come from the suburbs and used to your own car, we urge you to take part in this experience.”

– rorisangk@citizen.co.za

Related Stories
Free ebooks ready to download on Gautrain 7.9.2016
Gauteng to clear taxi licence backlog 15.8.2016
Boy gangsters target Vaal trains 11.7.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Babes weCorruption and other hilarious Babes-inspired memes
Eish!

Babes weCorruption and other hilarious Babes-inspired memes

Kelly Khumalo ‘forgets’ to wear pants
Celebrities

Kelly Khumalo ‘forgets’ to wear pants

The cliché of the white monopoly capital bogeyman
Columns

The cliché of the white monopoly capital bogeyman

Former Pirates manager dies
Phakaaathi

Former Pirates manager dies

readers' choice

Mountain biker catches robbery on GoPro
National

Mountain biker catches robbery on GoPro

Tsunami about to hit Jacob Zuma
Columns

Tsunami about to hit Jacob Zuma

Kelly Khumalo ‘forgets’ to wear pants
Celebrities

Kelly Khumalo ‘forgets’ to wear pants

Five shocking financial facts the SABC don’t want you to know
National

Five shocking financial facts the SABC don’t want you to know

They have declared a war, so we will give it to them – Wits SRC president
National

They have declared a war, so we will give it to them – Wits SRC president

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.