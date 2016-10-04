Widow in court for husband’s murder

A widow could not be around to participate in her husband’s cleansing ceremony when she was arrested by police in a rural village in Tsomo, Eastern Cape, on Friday for the killing of her husband, a senior government official.

The family of the slain Eastern Cape social development Department official, Sakhekile Ndudula and residents of Esigubudwini village in Tsomo in the former Transkei are still reeling from shock after Bulelwa Ndudula, 44, his widow, was arrested on Friday.

In black mourning garb, she was taken by police from the village while with her in-laws mourning Ndudula’s death and the family preparing for a traditional cleansing ceremony.

Bulelwa, a teacher at nearby Mdantsane township, appeared briefly in the East London Magistrates’ Court on Monday facing a charge of murder. Her husband Sakhekile, was shot eight times on the driveway of his home at Cambridge West in East London while going to work last month.

A tenant who lived in a backyard room saw him with his head leaning against the car window. His wife rushed him to hospital but died on arrival.

Police spokesperson Captain Mluleki Mbi confirmed that Bulelwa Ndudula appeared in court but was not asked to plead. The matter has been postponed for bail application to be heard in court on Wednesday.

Mbi said the motive for the killing is still unknown. “The police investigation pointed at her as a suspect,” Mbi said.

According to sources, the police became suspicious when their forensic team, through their chemical investigation, discovered that the blood had been wiped off in the house floor and wall in East London. They also found bullet residue on the wife’s clothing.

The police travelled to Tsomo where they found her sitting with her in-laws in mourning for Ndudula’s death. The family was shocked to hear the about her alleged involvement in the killing.

The husband was chief of staff in the office of Social Development MEC Nancy Sihlwayi before he was shot. He also served in the ANC Chris Hani regional executive committee.

The Hawks initially investigated a hit after it was suspected that Ndudula might have been killed for blowing the whistle against corruption involving some senior officials in the department.

Bulelwa was remanded in custody and the state will opposed her bail during her appearance on Wednesday.

