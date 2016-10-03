menu
Another easy win for SA netball team

Wesley Botton
Norma Plummer, coach of South Africa issuing instructions to her team. Photo by Reg Caldecott/Gallo Images)

Extending their lead at the top of the standings, the national squad produced another dominant performance at the Diamond Challenge netball series in Durban on Monday evening.

After coasting past Zimbabwe in their opening match of the tournament at the weekend, the Proteas had no trouble in sweeping aside the more fancied Uganda outfit, taking a 59-27 victory.

The Ugandans, six places below the world No 5 hosts in the global rankings, put up a fight in the early stages and held a one-point lead 10 minutes into the contest. While the Proteas were placed under pressure, however, they soon took control to gain a 12-8 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

Once they were in front, the South Africans gradually extended the gap and were 24-15 ahead at half-time. Restricting Uganda to just five points in the third quarter, and racking up another 17 of their own, the SA side were 41-20 up heading into the final stanza and were relentless in the last 15 minutes as they took full points from the fixture.

“The first quarter was nervous netball because we did not get possession of the ball cleanly,” said Proteas head coach Norma Plummer.

“But the key for us tonight was (defender) Karla Mostert, who really got on top of their goal attack. We’ve been working with her, and she was able to take the flow of the circle from them (Uganda) and for me that’s where we dominated tonight.”

The national President’s XII team, lying second in the standings of the four-team competition, were scheduled to face Zimbabwe in their second match of the tournament later in the evenin

