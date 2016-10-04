menu
National 4.10.2016 05:14 am

State ‘fumbles’ in Breytenbach case

Ilse de Lange
Gerhard Wagenaar (L), Glynnis Breytenbach (C) and Johann Kriegler (R) in the Pretoria North Magistrates Court, 3 October 2016. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Gerhard Wagenaar (L), Glynnis Breytenbach (C) and Johann Kriegler (R) in the Pretoria North Magistrates Court, 3 October 2016. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Breytenbach and her attorney Gerhard Wagenaar have pleaded not guilty to charges of obstructing and defeating the ends of justice.

A legal skirmish broke out halfway through the criminal trial of former senior prosecutor Glynnis Breytenbach yesterday when her advocate noted there seemed to be no proper authorisation to prosecute her.

Breytenbach and her attorney Gerhard Wagenaar have pleaded not guilty to charges of obstructing and defeating the ends of justice. Breytenbach, now a Democratic Alliance member of parliament, is accused of unlawfully deleting information from her official laptop in 2012. Wagenaar is accused of not handing over Breytenbach’s laptop while the investigation against her was ongoing.

The trial had to adjourn yesterday after her advocate, Barry Roux SC, said it appeared the state had deleted the portion of the charge sheet dealing with authorisation to prosecute without telling the defence, which had the potential of rendering the trial unfair.

“If there’s a certificate [of authorisation] produce it. He should know if he’s prosecuting with the correct authority,” Roux said. Prosecutor Raymond Mathenjwa conceded it was a contentious issue and asked for time to try to track the certificate of authorisation down.

Related Stories
Former security head says Breytenbach had no permission to delete info 3.10.2016
Process to appoint public protector comes under fire 12.8.2016
‘Disturbing information’ found on Breytenbach’s laptop 19.7.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Babes weCorruption and other hilarious Babes-inspired memes
Eish!

Babes weCorruption and other hilarious Babes-inspired memes

Kelly Khumalo ‘forgets’ to wear pants
Celebrities

Kelly Khumalo ‘forgets’ to wear pants

The cliché of the white monopoly capital bogeyman
Columns

The cliché of the white monopoly capital bogeyman

Former Pirates manager dies
Phakaaathi

Former Pirates manager dies

readers' choice

Tsunami about to hit Jacob Zuma
Columns

Tsunami about to hit Jacob Zuma

Kelly Khumalo ‘forgets’ to wear pants
Celebrities

Kelly Khumalo ‘forgets’ to wear pants

Mountain biker catches robbery on GoPro
National

Mountain biker catches robbery on GoPro

Five shocking financial facts the SABC don’t want you to know
National

Five shocking financial facts the SABC don’t want you to know

Prisoners awarded their tertiary qualifications
National

Prisoners awarded their tertiary qualifications

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.