menu
National 4.10.2016 07:01 am

Wits #FeesMustFall movement threatens shutdown

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
Wits students continue to gather support on the steps outside the Great Hall on September 21. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Wits students continue to gather support on the steps outside the Great Hall on September 21. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Former SRC president Mcebo Dlamini urged police not to resort to violence, insisting the movement’s members would demonstrate peacefully.

University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) students protesting under the #FeesMustFall movement – now joined by academics at the institution – say they will shut down all campuses today in a bid to force government to implement free education.

Former SRC president Mcebo Dlamini urged police not to resort to violence, insisting the movement’s members would demonstrate peacefully. “But if police resort to violence, I don’t know how people will react,” Dlamini said.

The students spent yesterday marching through the campuses asking academic and administrative staff to vacate buildings before convening a mass meeting at Solomon Mahlangu Hall. They were joined by academics of the Academic Staff Association of Wits University.

Earlier, SRC members, including incoming president Kefentse Mkhari, attended the Education Imbizo convened by the higher education department. During the gathering, they presented a proposed policy model for funding free education.

Meanwhile, the ANC called on students to “continue with the academic programme. We appeal to parents to ensure an orderly return to learning.”

Related Stories
‘Students got ANC screaming in bra Blade’s soprano’ 3.10.2016
We didn’t pitch up – Kekana 3.10.2016
Fees hike must wait for commission – Holomisa 3.10.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Babes weCorruption and other hilarious Babes-inspired memes
Eish!

Babes weCorruption and other hilarious Babes-inspired memes

Kelly Khumalo ‘forgets’ to wear pants
Celebrities

Kelly Khumalo ‘forgets’ to wear pants

The cliché of the white monopoly capital bogeyman
Columns

The cliché of the white monopoly capital bogeyman

Former Pirates manager dies
Phakaaathi

Former Pirates manager dies

readers' choice

Tsunami about to hit Jacob Zuma
Columns

Tsunami about to hit Jacob Zuma

Kelly Khumalo ‘forgets’ to wear pants
Celebrities

Kelly Khumalo ‘forgets’ to wear pants

Mountain biker catches robbery on GoPro
National

Mountain biker catches robbery on GoPro

Five shocking financial facts the SABC don’t want you to know
National

Five shocking financial facts the SABC don’t want you to know

Prisoners awarded their tertiary qualifications
National

Prisoners awarded their tertiary qualifications

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.