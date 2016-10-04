Wits #FeesMustFall movement threatens shutdown

University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) students protesting under the #FeesMustFall movement – now joined by academics at the institution – say they will shut down all campuses today in a bid to force government to implement free education.

Former SRC president Mcebo Dlamini urged police not to resort to violence, insisting the movement’s members would demonstrate peacefully. “But if police resort to violence, I don’t know how people will react,” Dlamini said.

The students spent yesterday marching through the campuses asking academic and administrative staff to vacate buildings before convening a mass meeting at Solomon Mahlangu Hall. They were joined by academics of the Academic Staff Association of Wits University.

Earlier, SRC members, including incoming president Kefentse Mkhari, attended the Education Imbizo convened by the higher education department. During the gathering, they presented a proposed policy model for funding free education.

Meanwhile, the ANC called on students to “continue with the academic programme. We appeal to parents to ensure an orderly return to learning.”