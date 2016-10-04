menu
National 4.10.2016 07:20 am

DA and Cope call for Hlaudi’s head

Yadhana Jadoo
Hlaudi Motsoeneng speaks at a press conference at the SABC in Auckland Park on 27 September 2016. Picture: Neil McCartney

They have called for Motsoeneng, the organisation’s former chief operating officer and current group executive for corporate affairs, to vacate his position.

Hlaudi Motsoeneng must go and the existing SABC board must be disbanded. That was the message delivered in the joint protest by the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Congress of the People (Cope) at the SA Broadcasting Corporation’s headquarters in Auckland Park yesterday morning – which saw party leaders claim the state broadcaster was there to serve only President Jacob Zuma.

Addressing a group of protesters, Cope leader Mosiuoa Lekota and DA leader Mmusi Maimane indicated they would fight until things change at the SABC. They have called for Motsoeneng, the organisation’s former chief operating officer and current group executive for corporate affairs, to vacate his position. Also, they want the SABC’s board to be disbanded.

Motsoeneng took up his new position after the Supreme Court of Appeal terminated his intention to appeal a Western Cape High Court ruling which found his appointment as COO to be “unlawful and irrational”.

In 2012, outgoing Public Protector Thuli Madonsela, who launched an investigation into his position, found that Motsoeneng had fraudulently misrepresented his qualifications. “I have discovered that we haven’t taken over the SABC. It is in the hands of a small minority, led by a president who has broken his oath of office and does not represent the people of our country,” Lekota told the crowd.

“The SABC was left in the hands of an irresponsible and completely unlearned individual who is giving himself increments higher than the president.” Maimane said the protest was against “a systematic undermining of our freedom”.

“It’s only a matter of time before the truth is suppressed and propaganda is advanced by this current government. There is only one stupid person here. Everybody else is aware of his project, and Hlaudi Motsoeneng is the only one who thinks he is fooling us South Africans,” said Maimane.

– yadhana@citizen.co.za

