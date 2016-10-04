menu
Zuma’s hasty retreat riles students

Steven Tau
President Jacob Zuma did himself no favours by making a hasty exit from yesterday’s fees forum, according to political analyst Professor Andre Duvenhage.

Zuma opened the forum, which was convened by the department of higher education and training, in Kempton Park but left immediately afterwards, infuriating student leaders from various universities who were expecting to engage him further on the challenges faced by students, particularly the fees issue.

Speaking to The Citizen yesterday, Duvenhage said Zuma should have stayed on and engaged the students and other key stakeholders who attended the forum.

“In the words of the leader of the DA, Mmusi Maimane, Zuma is indeed a broken man who has been absent since the student protests started,” he said. Duvenhage said Zuma has now become persona non grata.

“I also think the president is on his way out. “The students wanted to grill him but his security guards were never going to allow that to happen,” Duvenhage said.

