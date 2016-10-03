menu
National 3.10.2016 10:58 pm

‘Students got ANC screaming in bra Blade’s soprano’

Citizen reporter
EFF National spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. (Photo by Gallo Images / Beeld / Lerato Maduna).

EFF National spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. (Photo by Gallo Images / Beeld / Lerato Maduna).

The EFF national spokesperson has slammed the ruling party’s pace in dealing with the fees crisis in the country.

“2015 has been a year of radical and militant activism, from the #StatuesMustFall to the #FeesMustFall movement. We salute these gallant fighters and affirm their determination, resilience and unity which brought the ANC government kicking and screaming in that soprano voice of bra Blade Nzimande to agree on 0% fee increment in 2016.”

These are words spoken by Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) national spokesperson in parliament on the #FeesMustFall protests that started in 2015 and are still ongoing.

In a video posted by Facebook user Nkokhi on Friday, Ndlozi slams the African National Congress’ “slow pace in understanding the revolutionary clock of social change”.

He further says the FeesMustFall movement is the answer to youth empowerment because “there is no better empowerment you can give to young people than quality education.”

Ndlozi says quality and free education for all are important in sustaining human freedom.

ALSO READ >> Live report: Students hold night vigil at UJ

“If you give me the right to life, why let me live without education? If you give me the right to freedom of speech, what will I ever say if I’m not educated? I will suffer the humiliation of not being able to read numbers in front of the entire nation.”

Without quality education, people’s political and economic freedom will be at risk, says Ndlozi.

“When people say ‘we want to be educated’, it is evil to send them to loan sharks like EduLoan.

“The students are not saying they want part of the fees to fall, they’re saying all fees must fall. They’re saying fees must fall right here in South Africa. Do not refer them to another country.”

Ndlozi further slammed the party for deploying police and security personnel to different universities “to assault, shoot and arrest” students when they only sought empowerment and education.

There seems to be no end in sight to the protests that have rocked the country despite the fees forum which was held by the ruling party today, with President Jacob Zuma condemning the violence that erupted in higher education institutions.

Wits students have threatened a total shutdown of all campuses on Tuesday should there be no solution to their plight for free education for all.

Watch the full video:

 

Related Stories
ANC to subject its leaders to random lifestyle audits 3.10.2016
ANC mourns the passing of MP Bonisile Nesi 3.10.2016
Fees hike must wait for commission – Holomisa 3.10.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Babes weCorruption and other hilarious Babes-inspired memes
Eish!

Babes weCorruption and other hilarious Babes-inspired memes

Kelly Khumalo ‘forgets’ to wear pants
Celebrities

Kelly Khumalo ‘forgets’ to wear pants

The cliché of the white monopoly capital bogeyman
Columns

The cliché of the white monopoly capital bogeyman

Former Pirates manager dies
Phakaaathi

Former Pirates manager dies

readers' choice

Mountain biker catches robbery on GoPro
National

Mountain biker catches robbery on GoPro

Tsunami about to hit Jacob Zuma
Columns

Tsunami about to hit Jacob Zuma

Kelly Khumalo ‘forgets’ to wear pants
Celebrities

Kelly Khumalo ‘forgets’ to wear pants

Five shocking financial facts the SABC don’t want you to know
National

Five shocking financial facts the SABC don’t want you to know

They have declared a war, so we will give it to them – Wits SRC president
National

They have declared a war, so we will give it to them – Wits SRC president

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.