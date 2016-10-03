‘Students got ANC screaming in bra Blade’s soprano’

“2015 has been a year of radical and militant activism, from the #StatuesMustFall to the #FeesMustFall movement. We salute these gallant fighters and affirm their determination, resilience and unity which brought the ANC government kicking and screaming in that soprano voice of bra Blade Nzimande to agree on 0% fee increment in 2016.”

These are words spoken by Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) national spokesperson in parliament on the #FeesMustFall protests that started in 2015 and are still ongoing.

In a video posted by Facebook user Nkokhi on Friday, Ndlozi slams the African National Congress’ “slow pace in understanding the revolutionary clock of social change”.

He further says the FeesMustFall movement is the answer to youth empowerment because “there is no better empowerment you can give to young people than quality education.”

Ndlozi says quality and free education for all are important in sustaining human freedom.

“If you give me the right to life, why let me live without education? If you give me the right to freedom of speech, what will I ever say if I’m not educated? I will suffer the humiliation of not being able to read numbers in front of the entire nation.”

Without quality education, people’s political and economic freedom will be at risk, says Ndlozi.

“When people say ‘we want to be educated’, it is evil to send them to loan sharks like EduLoan.

“The students are not saying they want part of the fees to fall, they’re saying all fees must fall. They’re saying fees must fall right here in South Africa. Do not refer them to another country.”

Ndlozi further slammed the party for deploying police and security personnel to different universities “to assault, shoot and arrest” students when they only sought empowerment and education.

There seems to be no end in sight to the protests that have rocked the country despite the fees forum which was held by the ruling party today, with President Jacob Zuma condemning the violence that erupted in higher education institutions.

Wits students have threatened a total shutdown of all campuses on Tuesday should there be no solution to their plight for free education for all.

Watch the full video: