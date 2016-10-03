menu
Other sport 3.10.2016

SA teams to battle for Diamond Challenge trophy

Wesley Botton

The Proteas will face the President’s XII invitation side in the final of the Diamond Challenge netball series on Wednesday.

This after both teams qualified for the trophy decider with a match to spare by posting convincing victories in Durban on Monday night.

Defeating Uganda 59-27, the national side extended their lead at the top of the standings, while the President’s XII beat Zimbabwe 57-32, also remaining unbeaten in the round robin stage.

Uganda, who finished third at last year’s Diamond Challenge in Margate, will meet Zimbabwe in the third-place playoff on Wednesday evening. All four sides will have dead rubber dress rehearsals on Tuesday, in the last round before the playoffs.

The Proteas take on the invitation outfit in a local derby, and Uganda square off against Zimbabwe, with both teams going in search of their first wins of the four-day tournament.

