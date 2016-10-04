menu
National 4.10.2016 07:48 am

Two killed, including baby, in N14 crash near Brandvlei

ANA
Picture: Thinkstock

Three people, two men and a woman, were found inside the vehicle.

A serious car crash on the N14 near Brandvlei, west of Johannesburg, left a baby and an adult with fatal injuries, ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred late Monday.

“At approximately 10pm paramedics from ER24 and other emergency services arrived on the scene where they found the vehicle lying in the middle of the road,” said Vermaak.

“It appeared that the vehicle overturned several times, ejecting the baby as well as one of the adult occupants. It is believed that five adults were in the vehicle at the time of the incident.”

Vermaak said there was nothing that paramedics could do for the baby and the other ejected occupant.

“Both of them were declared dead on the scene. It is believed the baby is approximately four months old.”

Three people, two men and a woman, were found inside the vehicle. They sustained various injuries, which ranged from scrapes, bruises and possible back and neck injuries. They were assessed on scene and later transported to Carletonville Hospital for further care.

“According to the occupants of the vehicle, the driver apparently left the scene prior to the arrival of emergency services. It is not clear is he sustained any injuries,” said Vermaak.

Police are investigating the cause of the fatal crash.

