menu
Business News 4.10.2016 08:13 am

Comair bringing Slow Lounge to Lanseria

And a handful of other things you didn’t know about the country’s only listed airline group…

Comair, which operates the SLOW Lounge brand for partners including British Airways and FNB, will open a new concept “SLOW XS Lounge” at Lanseria International Airport in December. It announced this in the group’s annual report, released last week.

Comair says the lounge “will be smaller than, but similar in quality to, the SLOW Lounges”. Its liquor licence application reveals the lounge will be situated on the first floor, in the “pier extension to the Lanseria Main Terminal Building”.

Demand for the lounges – which the group argues have set a global standard – continues to increase, and the lounge at Cape Town International Airport was “extended and refurbished” in 2014, roughly doubling in size. During the past financial year, a sum of R23 million was invested to extend and upgrade the lounge in the international departures area at OR Tambo International Airport. This extension has allowed Comair “the opportunity to allow other international airlines, who have contracted with the Group, the opportunity to experience the SLOW concept”. These include Air France, KLM and alliance partner Delta, with whom the group operates a codeshare agreement (via its kulula.com brand and route network).

It’s solidly profitable

On a profit basis, Comair ranks satisfactorily globally. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) forecast a profit per passenger of $9.31 globally in 2015, with a small improvement in the number for 2016 (at $9.59). But, these figures are heavily distorted by North American airlines, where IATA sees profits at $21-$22 per passenger. African airlines are forecast to make a loss of nearly $4 per passenger in 2015, with a big jump to a loss of 93¢ in 2016. On a net margin basis, it saw the global figure being 4.6% in 2015 and 5.1% in 2016. On this basis, Comair performed very well.

Profits have improved and while they’re not quite back at the near record levels enjoyed in the 2014 financial year, yield has improved with a meaningful increase in the number of passengers per flight (125 from 120). The downward pressure on airfares in a sharply lower oil price environment (and a more competitive market) is plain to see.

-Brought to you by Moneyweb

Related Stories
3 000MW Gas to Power program reaches milestone 4.10.2016
Refugees increase human trafficking in SA 4.10.2016
Two killed, including baby, in N14 crash near Brandvlei 4.10.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Phat Joe is getting married! Pops the question to girlfriend
Celebrities

Phat Joe is getting married! Pops the question to girlfriend

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Babes weCorruption and other hilarious Babes-inspired memes
Eish!

Babes weCorruption and other hilarious Babes-inspired memes

Kelly Khumalo ‘forgets’ to wear pants
Celebrities

Kelly Khumalo ‘forgets’ to wear pants

The cliché of the white monopoly capital bogeyman
Columns

The cliché of the white monopoly capital bogeyman

readers' choice

Tsunami about to hit Jacob Zuma
Columns

Tsunami about to hit Jacob Zuma

Kelly Khumalo ‘forgets’ to wear pants
Celebrities

Kelly Khumalo ‘forgets’ to wear pants

Mountain biker catches robbery on GoPro
National

Mountain biker catches robbery on GoPro

Five shocking financial facts the SABC don’t want you to know
National

Five shocking financial facts the SABC don’t want you to know

Prisoners awarded their tertiary qualifications
National

Prisoners awarded their tertiary qualifications

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.