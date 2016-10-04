menu
Stray bullet hits man at work

Tereasa Dias
A stray bullet struck a Nelspruit man while at work yesterday.

A man was struck by a stray bullet at his work premises at J&M Construction on Bosch street, in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga, yesterday at about 11am, Lowvelder reports.

Themba Malope said he was working when the incident occurred.

“I first thought one of our compressed air pipes had broken and hit my leg. I looked down and saw the bullet lying on the ground near my leg,” said Malope.

READ MORE: Stray bullet hits seven-year-old boy in Eersterust

According to Hi-Tech security operations manager Callum MacPherson, their medical team responded to the call.

“He was treated by our medical staff at the scene, but it looks like the bullet just grazed his leg.”

Malope continued to work while a large police presence, made up of detectives and forensics, arrived at the scene

– Caxton News Service

 

