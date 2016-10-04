EFF levy dodger Skhosana awaits hearing outcome

Mpumalanga secretary of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Alfred Skhosana, who was suspended in August for dodging a levy imposed on his pay by his party, is still in limbo even though he appeared before the internal disciplinary committee two weeks ago.

“The disciplinary hearing happened two weeks ago and we are still waiting for its outcomes,” said the EFF’s acting national spokesperson, Fana Mokoena, on Monday.

“I’m not sure when the outcomes will be available. The national disciplinary committee is dealing with other cases and we have to be patient. He [Skhosana] is still suspended pending the outcomes of the hearing.”

The EFF’s national leadership suspended Skhosana for defying its instruction to pay a 15% levy from his salary to the party.

Apparently he went to his bank and reversed the stop order payment for the levy due to the EFF.

All EFF members of legislatures across the country are required to pay 15% of their monthly salaries to the party, while newly elected councillors are bound to pay 50% of their monthly salaries for three months, and 15% thereafter.

Last month Mokoena told African News Agency (ANA) that Skhosana had already paid half of the money he owed to the party in unpaid levies.

He said Skhosana had promised to pay the balance at a later stage before the date of the hearing, which was scheduled to take place on September 12.

“The fact that he has appeared before the national disciplinary committee means he did not pay the balance,” said Mokoena.

The national disciplinary committee of the EFF is chaired by the organisation’s national chairperson, Advocate Dali Mpofu.

Contacted for comment, Skhosana confirmed he was still waiting for the outcome of his hearing. He declined to comment further.

Skhosana joined the EFF in 2012 from the African National Congress (ANC) Youth League, where he was serving the movement in its Nkangala regional task team in Mpumalanga.

He was sworn in as an EFF member of the provincial legislature in June 2015, replacing Ayanda Tshabalala, who broke ranks with the party and joined the ANC.