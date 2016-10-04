menu
Live report: Police fire stun grenades to disperse Wits students

ANA
Students run away from a stun grenade thrown by the SAPS during a protest outside Wits University, 21 September 2016. South African police fired stun grenades and rubber bullets to disperse the students protesting for the free education and the decolonisation of education. Picture: Michel Bega



Armed police and security guards surrounded the Great Hall, where students were ordered not to gather in large groups.

Police fired at least three stun grenades to disperse protesting students at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) on Tuesday morning.

The troubled university was scheduled to reopen Tuesday after weeks of protests for free education made it impossible for academic activities to continue. Students are protesting for free education.

Sherona Patel, the Wits spokesperson, tweeted: “Group of students dispersed with stun grenades outside the Great Hall. 1 arrested for not obeying police order.”

The situation remained tense with police taking away two students.

Apparently the two were taken to the Hillbrow Police Station.

