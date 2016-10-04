Live report: Police fire stun grenades to disperse Wits students

Police fired at least three stun grenades to disperse protesting students at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) on Tuesday morning.

The troubled university was scheduled to reopen Tuesday after weeks of protests for free education made it impossible for academic activities to continue. Students are protesting for free education.

Sherona Patel, the Wits spokesperson, tweeted: “Group of students dispersed with stun grenades outside the Great Hall. 1 arrested for not obeying police order.”

Armed police and security guards surrounded the Great Hall, where students were ordered not to gather in large groups. The situation remained tense with police taking away two students.

Apparently the two were taken to the Hillbrow Police Station.