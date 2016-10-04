menu
National 4.10.2016 09:26 am

Teenager raped in alleged satanic ritual

CNS Reporter
Teenager raped in a satanic ritual.

One of the boys allegedly told the victim that ‘his boss wanted him to sacrifice her’.

A drug-fuelled gathering between four teenagers in Mohadin, Potchefstroom, North West province, last Saturday turned awry when a 17-year-old was allegedly raped while sleeping during a satanic ritual, Potchefstroom Herald reports.

According to Ikageng police spokesperson Constable Kelebogile Trom, the victim alleges she and three friends were sitting and smoking dagga in Greenfield at about 12.15am.

One of the teenage boys suggested that they smoke crystal meth, and they moved on to a garage in Mohadin.

“The victim says she did not join in because she had already been smoking dagga.”

After the binge, the four friends decided to get some sleep. At about 5am the next morning, she found herself alone in the bed, half-naked. She was only wearing a dress and a bra, and she was bleeding.

According to the police report, the victim asked one of her male friends what had happened. “He told her that his boss wanted him to sacrifice her,” said Trom.

She added the victim saw a big yellow snake on the curtain after the shocking disclosure. “No one has been arrested, and the Ikageng police are still investigating,” said Trom.

 – Caxton News Service
