Ndlozi takes on Habib over ‘unlawful’ arrest of EFF leader

National spokesperson of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has called on Wits University vice-chancellor Adam Habib to explain what he calls the unlawful arrest of EFF leader at the university on Tuesday morning.

Busisiwe Seabe was arrested early in the morning on Monday at the university. It’s alleged she was arrested for posing too many questions to the police. Seabe says if the police took her to the police station, she would file a formal complaint against the police and also one for assault.

“I was told that I’ve been detained for asking too many questions. If they do take me to the police station, they must be aware of the fact that I will be filing a formal complaint through the courts for unlawful arrest, first of all, and assault as well. We will continue to make sure that we fight for free decolonised education,” said Seabe.

Ndlozi took to Twitter to call on Habib to explain why the female Wits student was arrested, and if Wits was “now [a] protest free campus”.

“Wits VC @AdHabb tell us why was Busisiwe Seabe arrested this morning for demonstrating outside Great Hall? Is Wits now protest free campus?

“Police # Wits are arrest[ing] students who are asking them questions. It’s campus for crying out loud, of course people go there to ask questions.

“A students [sic] who enters a classroom with a placard written # FreeEducationNow is well with[in] her rights to protest. It’s not intimidation!

“Campus belongs both 2 student who enters to protest & 1 who doesn’t. To exclude a protestor is double violation of protest & education rights.

“The one who sells education is guilty of disrupting education, not the one who disrupts the selling! # Wits must let students to protest!”

Habib reopened the university on Monday with a high police presence. The vice-chancellor said he had no choice but to beef up security because the protesting students disrupted lectures.

“Given the harassment of some staff today, I am left with no choice but to open tomorrow with a full security contingent throughout our campuses.

“We will have security and police services deployed on all campuses and in all buildings. No mass meetings will be allowed in Solomon Mahlangu House. Anyone caught contravening any university rule or court interdict, or infringing on the rights of others, will immediately be held accountable for their actions, and may face criminal charges.”