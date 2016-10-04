menu
Ertugral reads the riot act to his players

Phakaaathi Reporter
Muhsin Ertugral and his players during the 2016 Carling Black Label Champion Cup match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on July 30, 2016 in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates coach Muhsin Ertugral has apparently told his players to step up their game and grind out results following the team’s 1-1 draw with Platinum Stars at the Orlando Stadium last week.

A source at the club further revealed that Ertugral had a long meeting with his players, telling them the supporters expect the best from the team and they should deliver.

“The coach was really upset with the team’s performance and some of his players. I won’t be surprised if we don’t see some of the faces from the last game in future. People are given a chance to play, but are not delivering,” said the source.

