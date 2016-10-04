Former Chiefs player battling to find a club

The Zimbabwean was among the players who Amakhosi deemed surplus to requirements and was given his clearance.

“He is back in Zimbabwe as far as I know and there are no clubs that have enquired about his availability. He is a good player but was unlucky at Chiefs. His two-year stay, without any regular action, set back his career because when he joined he was in the national team set-up but has since been left out,” said a source close to the player.

Sula Matovu, another player released by Amakhosi, has also not found a club and is also back home in Uganda.

