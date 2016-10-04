menu
Mgosi 4.10.2016 10:06 am

Former Chiefs player battling to find a club

Phakaaathi Reporter
Ovidy Karuru. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Ovidy Karuru. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Former Kaizer Chiefs player Ovidy Karuru is still clubless after he was offloaded by the club at the end of last season.

The Zimbabwean was among the players who Amakhosi deemed surplus to requirements and was given his clearance.

“He is back in Zimbabwe as far as I know and there are no clubs that have enquired about his availability. He is a good player but was unlucky at Chiefs. His two-year stay, without any regular action, set back his career because when he joined he was in the national team set-up but has since been left out,” said a source close to the player.

Sula Matovu, another player released by Amakhosi, has also not found a club and is also back home in Uganda.

READ: Former Pirates midfielder joins Ethiopian team

Related Stories
What’s in Mgosi this week? 3.10.2016
NFD wrap: Thanda extend lead at the top 3.10.2016
Rakhale, Qalinge frustrated at Pirates – reports 3.10.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

readers' choice

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Rakhale, Qalinge frustrated at Pirates – reports
Phakaaathi

Rakhale, Qalinge frustrated at Pirates – reports

Former Pirates manager dies
Phakaaathi

Former Pirates manager dies

Senzo Meyiwa’s wife free to date again
Phakaaathi

Senzo Meyiwa’s wife free to date again

We didn’t pitch up – Kekana
Phakaaathi

We didn’t pitch up – Kekana

poll

results

FS Stars 0-2 Chiefs
Arrows 1-1 SuperSport Utd
Baroka 1-4 Chippa Utd
Highlands 1-1 CT City
Click to see full results

fixtures

Arrows vs Chippa Utd
FS Stars vs Maritzburg Utd
P Stars vs Celtic
Chiefs vs Ajax CT
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Kaizer Chiefs 5 10
2 Arrows 5 10
3 Orlando Pirates 4 8
4 Cape Town City 5 8
5 Polokwane City 5 8
6 Chippa United 3 7
7 Bidvest Wits 3 7
8 SuperSport United 5 6
9 Platinum Stars 4 5
10 Highlands Park 4 4
11 Maritzburg Utd 5 4
12 Baroka FC 5 4
13 Ajax Cape Town 4 2
14 Free State Stars 5 2
15 Sundowns 1 1
16 Bloem Celtic 3 1
Click to see full log table

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.