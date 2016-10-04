menu
Woman drowns on KZN’s South Coast

Sugan Naidoo
A woman (24) has drowned at Southbroom main beach. Picture: Kwazulu Private Ambulance.

Two people were crossing the river mouth when one was swept away.

A woman believed to about 24 drowned at Southbroom Main Beach on KwaZulu-Natal’s South Coast yesterday, October 3, reports the South Coast Herald.

According to Belinda Catchpole, spokesperson for KwaZulu Private Ambulance, the woman and a man in his 20s were crossing the river mouth when they got into difficulty.

“Lifeguards at the beach noticed and went to assist. Unfortunately, they only managed to save the man, as the woman was swept out to sea,” said Catchpole.

She added a search was immediately conducted by the lifeguards and the woman’s body was found a few metres from where the incident occurred.

The man was not injured.

Beachgoers are encouraged to stay away from river mouths, as some rivers are still flowing strongly after the weekend’s rain.

Bathers are to listen to instructions issued by lifeguards and to stay out of the water at dusk and dawn.

Caxton News Service

