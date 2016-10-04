menu
Two dogs rescued from septic tank

Shona Aylward
The dogs rescued by staff from the Lower South Coast SPCA

The dogs rescued by staff from the Lower South Coast SPCA

The two stray dogs, one of which is missing an eye, are thought to have fallen into the two-metre ditch.

Two dogs have been rescued after they fell into an uncovered septic tank near the Harding Special School, in KwaZulu-Natal.

Lower South Coast SPCA trainee inspector Sabelo Ngcobo, together with kennel handler Richard Blose, rescued the two dogs, which had fallen into an uncovered septic tank near the Harding school on Tuesday, South Coast Herald reported.

They carried out the rescue mission by putting a harness around the distressed animals and hoisting them up through the opening.

The two stray dogs, one of which is missing an eye, are thought to have fallen into the two-metre ditch.

It appears the two dogs were walking along the road when they fell into the hole.

Ngcobo said the principal of the school had notified them, and they had immediately responded.

“It’s unclear how long they were in the tank, but the dogs, one a daxi cross and the other a cross-breed, were very friendly,” he said.

– Caxton News Service

