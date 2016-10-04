menu
National 4.10.2016 10:36 am

Durban labour dept building closed due to unhealthy conditions

Michelle Izatt
Image credit: Thinkstock

Image credit: Thinkstock

The department is implementing a contingency plan to ensure service delivery continues.

Owing to unhealthy conditions, the department of labour’s Durban Labour Centre on Masonic Grove, in Durban’s CBD, has been closed indefinitely, reports the South Coast Sun.

This follows a prohibition notice being served on the property by an occupational health and safety specialist after an inspection revealed unsafe and unhealthy conditions.

The prohibition notice may be revoked or amended once an inspector is satisfied the building is safe and healthy for both staff and clients.

While the department of public works has put an emergency plan in place to attend to all the building defects that resulted in the temporary closure of the office, the department of labour is implementing a contingency plan to ensure service delivery continues. This includes deploying staff from the Durban Labour Centre to Pinetown, Verulam and Prospecton labour centres, as well as satellite offices in Phoenix and Chatsworth.

ALSO READ: Woman drowns on KZN’s South Coast

The public is encouraged to use the aforementioned labour centres and satellite offices until further notice. The department apologises to all those affected.

All enquiries regarding the maintenance of the building should be directed to the department of public works, which is responsible for the upkeep of government buildings.

The public can contact the department of labour’s provincial office on 031-366-2000 for service-related enquiries.

Caxton News Service

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Phat Joe is getting married! Pops the question to girlfriend
Celebrities

Phat Joe is getting married! Pops the question to girlfriend

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Babes weCorruption and other hilarious Babes-inspired memes
Eish!

Babes weCorruption and other hilarious Babes-inspired memes

Kelly Khumalo ‘forgets’ to wear pants
Celebrities

Kelly Khumalo ‘forgets’ to wear pants

The cliché of the white monopoly capital bogeyman
Columns

The cliché of the white monopoly capital bogeyman

readers' choice

Makgoba says SA can afford free education for all
National

Makgoba says SA can afford free education for all

‘Students got ANC screaming in bra Blade’s soprano’
National

‘Students got ANC screaming in bra Blade’s soprano’

Caster says #FeesMustFall a waste of time and ‘disturbing’
National

Caster says #FeesMustFall a waste of time and ‘disturbing’

Malema: I will not return to the ANC
National

Malema: I will not return to the ANC

No trace of VBS home loan in Zuma’s name – report
National

No trace of VBS home loan in Zuma’s name – report

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.