Durban labour dept building closed due to unhealthy conditions

Owing to unhealthy conditions, the department of labour’s Durban Labour Centre on Masonic Grove, in Durban’s CBD, has been closed indefinitely, reports the South Coast Sun.

This follows a prohibition notice being served on the property by an occupational health and safety specialist after an inspection revealed unsafe and unhealthy conditions.

The prohibition notice may be revoked or amended once an inspector is satisfied the building is safe and healthy for both staff and clients.

While the department of public works has put an emergency plan in place to attend to all the building defects that resulted in the temporary closure of the office, the department of labour is implementing a contingency plan to ensure service delivery continues. This includes deploying staff from the Durban Labour Centre to Pinetown, Verulam and Prospecton labour centres, as well as satellite offices in Phoenix and Chatsworth.

The public is encouraged to use the aforementioned labour centres and satellite offices until further notice. The department apologises to all those affected.

All enquiries regarding the maintenance of the building should be directed to the department of public works, which is responsible for the upkeep of government buildings.

The public can contact the department of labour’s provincial office on 031-366-2000 for service-related enquiries.

– Caxton News Service