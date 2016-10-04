Set the ball rolling for Russia 2018 – Jordaan

Shakes Mashaba’s men face the Burkinabe side in their first game of the qualifiers in Ougadougou on Saturday.

“They will push you hard but I know on your today you can be unstoppable. Set the ball rolling for the journey to Russia by competing and competing hard,” Jordaan told Safa.net.

“There is no second chance in these qualifiers, you have to go for broke from the word go. I know you can do it. Go to Burkina Faso and make a statement that you want to be among those countries going to Russia.”

The SAFA president believes the team is good enough to compete against the best sides in the world and they should remain consistent with their performances.

“We have what it takes to compete and beat the best sides in the world. We have demonstrated it against some of the best sides like Spain, Brazil, Egypt just to mention a few. On your day, you can be one of the best sides in the world but you need to perform like that on constant basis.”