menu
Local News 4.10.2016 10:48 am

Set the ball rolling for Russia 2018 – Jordaan

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Danny Jordaan, President of SAFA with Shakes Mashaba, coach of South Africa. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Danny Jordaan, President of SAFA with Shakes Mashaba, coach of South Africa. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan says Bafana Bafana should go to Burkina Faso and compete hard in order to pave a way to the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia.

Shakes Mashaba’s men face the Burkinabe side in their first game of the qualifiers in Ougadougou on Saturday.

“They will push you hard but I know on your today you can be unstoppable. Set the ball rolling for the journey to Russia by competing and competing hard,” Jordaan told Safa.net.

“There is no second chance in these qualifiers, you have to go for broke from the word go. I know you can do it. Go to Burkina Faso and make a statement that you want to be among those countries going to Russia.”

The SAFA president believes the team is good enough to compete against the best sides in the world and they should remain consistent with their performances.

“We have what it takes to compete and beat the best sides in the world. We have demonstrated it against some of the best sides like Spain, Brazil, Egypt just to mention a few. On your day, you can be one of the best sides in the world but you need to perform like that on constant basis.”

Related Stories
This is not going to be a walkover – Mashaba 3.10.2016
Nhlapo replaces Coetzee in Bafana squad 3.10.2016
Danny Jordaan resigns as ANC leader in Nelson Mandela Bay 3.10.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

readers' choice

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Rakhale, Qalinge frustrated at Pirates – reports
Phakaaathi

Rakhale, Qalinge frustrated at Pirates – reports

Former Pirates manager dies
Phakaaathi

Former Pirates manager dies

Senzo Meyiwa’s wife free to date again
Phakaaathi

Senzo Meyiwa’s wife free to date again

We didn’t pitch up – Kekana
Phakaaathi

We didn’t pitch up – Kekana

poll

results

FS Stars 0-2 Chiefs
Arrows 1-1 SuperSport Utd
Baroka 1-4 Chippa Utd
Highlands 1-1 CT City
Click to see full results

fixtures

Arrows vs Chippa Utd
FS Stars vs Maritzburg Utd
P Stars vs Celtic
Chiefs vs Ajax CT
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Kaizer Chiefs 5 10
2 Arrows 5 10
3 Orlando Pirates 4 8
4 Cape Town City 5 8
5 Polokwane City 5 8
6 Chippa United 3 7
7 Bidvest Wits 3 7
8 SuperSport United 5 6
9 Platinum Stars 4 5
10 Highlands Park 4 4
11 Maritzburg Utd 5 4
12 Baroka FC 5 4
13 Ajax Cape Town 4 2
14 Free State Stars 5 2
15 Sundowns 1 1
16 Bloem Celtic 3 1
Click to see full log table

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.