Body of a woman found burnt in bushes in Mpumalanga

Police in Vosman, in Mpumalanga, are investigating a case of murder after the burnt body of a woman was found in the bushes in Kromdraai, Witbank News reports.

Police said they received a tip-off on Friday, September 23, at about 11.55pm when a security officer working in the area reported that he saw a burning body while patrolling in the area.

When police arrived, the security officer at the Kromdraai Mine showed them to the crime scene.

A body of a woman was found burnt beyond recognition. She was found lying on her stomach, and both her hands were tied with a wire at the back.

Police are investigating a case of murder, and no one has yet been arrested.

– Caxton News Service