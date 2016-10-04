Rodgers surprised by Bafana call up

The striker, who was one of the star performers for Wits in the MTN8 final against Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday afternoon, was a surprise inclusion in the Bafana Bafana squad announced by coach Shakes Mashaba on September 23.

“It definitely came as a surprise, but to be honest I have always felt like I will have another opportunity, I have been there two times and I was hoping for the third time, and it came quickly now. Everything happens for a good reason and I am grateful for that opportunity.”

Rogers has had two national call-ups before, the first one was in 2008 and the second in 2012.

The 31-year-old will travel with Shakes Mashaba’s squad to face Burkina Faso in the World Cup qualifier in Ouagadougou on Saturday.