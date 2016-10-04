menu
Local News 4.10.2016 10:53 am

Rodgers surprised by Bafana call up

Phakaaathi Reporter
Eleazar Rodgers of Bidvest Wits during the MTN 8 Final match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Bidvest Wits at Mbombela Stadium. (Photo by Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images)

Bidvest Wits striker Eleazar Rodgers says he was surprised by the call up to the national team.

The striker, who was one of the star performers for Wits in the MTN8 final against Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday afternoon, was a surprise inclusion in the Bafana Bafana squad announced by coach Shakes Mashaba on September 23.
“It definitely came as a surprise, but to be honest I have always felt like I will have another opportunity, I have been there two times and I was hoping for the third time, and it came quickly now. Everything happens for a good reason and I am grateful for that opportunity.”

Rogers has had two national call-ups before, the first one was in 2008 and the second in 2012.

The 31-year-old will travel with Shakes Mashaba’s squad to face Burkina Faso in the World Cup qualifier in Ouagadougou on Saturday.

FS Stars 0-2 Chiefs
Arrows 1-1 SuperSport Utd
Baroka 1-4 Chippa Utd
Highlands 1-1 CT City
Click to see full results

fixtures

Arrows vs Chippa Utd
FS Stars vs Maritzburg Utd
P Stars vs Celtic
Chiefs vs Ajax CT
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Kaizer Chiefs 5 10
2 Arrows 5 10
3 Orlando Pirates 4 8
4 Cape Town City 5 8
5 Polokwane City 5 8
6 Chippa United 3 7
7 Bidvest Wits 3 7
8 SuperSport United 5 6
9 Platinum Stars 4 5
10 Highlands Park 4 4
11 Maritzburg Utd 5 4
12 Baroka FC 5 4
13 Ajax Cape Town 4 2
14 Free State Stars 5 2
15 Sundowns 1 1
16 Bloem Celtic 3 1
Click to see full log table

