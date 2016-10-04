menu
National 4.10.2016 11:49 am

Police must shoot us first – Dali Mpofu

Citizen reporter
Advocate Dali Mpofu. File Picture: Alaister Russell

Advocate Dali Mpofu. File Picture: Alaister Russell

National chairperson of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Dali Mpofu has called on parents to act as shields for Wits’ protesting students.

He was addressing a multitude of protesting students at Wits on Tuesday morning.

Mpofu, who is also representing students legally, said the university had no right to dictate to the students as to how they should conduct the protests. On Monday, the university’s vice-chancellor, Adam Habib, deployed a contingent of police and private security officials to protect students who were attending classes and also staff members who were told to vacate Wits premises by protesting students.

While addressing the students, the advocate said the police should first shoot the parents before they could shoot the protesting students. He said he wasn’t there to hijack the protest, which he said belonged to the students.

Mpofu said free education was possible. This, he said, would only happen if government cut down on wastage. “Why do we need nine provincial governments?” asked the EFF chairperson, who also added that there was too much wastage.

“If the police want to shoot our children, they must shoot us first,” said Mpofu, who added that “we believe very strongly that free education is possible”.

ALSO READ: Ndlozi takes on Habib over ‘unlawful’ arrest of EFF leader

Earlier today, social media went abuzz when EFF leader at Wits Busisiwe Seabe was arrested for allegedly “asking too many questions”.

“I was told that I’ve been detained for asking too many questions. If they do take me to the police station, they must be aware of the fact that I will be filing a formal complaint through the courts for unlawful arrest, first of all, and assault as well. We will continue to make sure that we fight for free, decolonised education,” said Seabe.

Among the people representing the students were former Wits SRC president Mcebo Dlamini, who called on the students to unite in fighting for free education.

