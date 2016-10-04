menu
National 4.10.2016

One killed, three injured in crash

Eliot Mahlase
Car crash





One person died and three others were injured when a car crashed into a tree in Arcadia, in Pretoria, on Tuesday.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said this happened on Madiba Street at about 5.20am, Rekord East reported.

“Paramedics on the scene found one person had died, while three others were in a stable condition,” she said.

“The three were stabilised on scene and taken to hospital.”

The cause of the crash is unknown, she said.

– Caxton News Service

