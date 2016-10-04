Kola replaces Macha in Zambia squad

Macha has withdrawn from the team due to an injury he sustained during a Zambia training camp in September before the team’s 2017 Africa Cup of Nations Group E qualifier against Kenya.

Kola, who plays for Israeli club Hapoel Ra’anana, returns to the Chipolopolo setup for the first time since March 2014.

The striker joined the team in Ndola on Monday ahead of Sunday’s 2018 World Cup qualifier against Nigeria at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

Meanwhile, seven out of the nine foreign-based call-ups have reported for the training camp in Ndola on Monday.

They include the South African-based Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene and Highlands Park striker Collins Mbesuma.